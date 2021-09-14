NI businesses encouraged to ‘paint the town pink’ for Action Cancer

Tim Smith, Johnsons Coffee, Jude Law and Donna Surgenor from Jude Law Boutique launch this year's Pain the town Pink campaign for Action Cancer

It is the only charity in Northern Ireland to provide breast screening to women aged 40–49 and 70+, ages that are not included in the NHS screening programme.

Every month, 1,000 appointments are provided and on average six women receive a cancer diagnosis through the service, which is available from Action Cancer House in Belfast and regionally on board the Big Bus.

Lucy McCusker, corporate fundraising manager at Action Cancer, explained how businesses can get involved: “This year we are asking businesses to put their individual stamp on the ‘Paint the Town Pink’ campaign, so that it works for their set up.

“Any fundraising activity, no matter how small, will be greatly appreciated. Each business taking part in ‘Paint the Town Pink’ campaign will receive a free pink spotty pack full of fundraising materials including pink pin badges, chocolate bars, bunting, collection boxes and ideas on how to raise money.

“The campaign is being sponsored by our corporate partner Johnsons Coffee who have provided a packet of their own brew filter coffee for every pink pack.”

Lucy added: “If anything, the pandemic has made us aware of just how much local people rely on our early detection breast screening clinics.

“The campaign support that we have received so far from members of the business community has been fantastic. We are delighted to find out about the exciting and innovative ways businesses are ‘thinking pink’ to raise money.

“We hope to have 100 businesses and individuals taking part throughout October and November. Not only is it great to have so many people actively raising funds, but it’s also good to be raising awareness and encouraging women to use our lifesaving breast screening service.”

Outlining how a local business is getting involved, Jude Law, owner of Jude Law Boutique said: “We have been involved with this initiative for the last three years and feel strongly about helping a local charity which offers breast screening and health checks.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the visit of the Big Bus to Magherafelt in October helping to raise awareness within the community of Action Cancer’s lifesaving early detection services and fundraising efforts.”