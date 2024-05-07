NI male midwife Vince Rosales is so popular that babies have been named after him
Having embarked on his career as a nurse in the Emergency Department, Vince’s career path took an unexpected turn when he and his wife were expecting their first child. Through the process of pregnancy and childbirth, Vince was deeply moved by the experience and the care both he and his wife received, sparking an interest in a career in midwifery.
Vince was determined to make a difference to the lives of expectant mothers and their families.
Since joining the maternity unit two years ago, Vince’s compassionate care, genuine empathy and unwavering dedication have earned him the admiration and gratitude of patients and colleagues.
Vince’s popularity among mothers is evident, as already two babies have been named after him!! This is a testament to the profound impact he has had on the lives of those he has cared for. Vince is also well known to burst into a rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’ when babies are born in the unit, something quite remarkable and appreciated by all the new parents!
Vince said: “In my first placement, I was surprised to discover that I was the only male midwife in the Trust. I love looking after the mums and parents. They are really thankful and happy with the care I give them.
“In my first two years delivering and assisting a baby into this world, two mums have named their babies after me. This is such a special honour and recognition from the parents for being so thankful for how I looked after them. I hope that someday there will be more male Midwives in Northern Ireland. For anyone who is thinking about being a Midwife, just go for it. This is such a fantastic, rewarding career.”
Lead Midwife, Sarah McKevitt added, “Vince is a great member of the team and like all the staff in the Maternity Unit, he is very committed to all the expectant mums, dads and all their newborn babies. He is a delight to work with!”
