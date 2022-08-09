Peter Donaldson and his wife Jan crossing the finishing line at last year's Walk for Parkinson's

Peter Donaldson will join others on the Walk for Parkinson’s at Barnett Demesne, Belfast on September 25, to help fund vital research to find better treatments and a cure for the condition.

The Holywood man was inspired to get involved because he took part last year after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2010 aged 59.

He’s now calling on others to join him by taking part.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Last year, it was great to walk alongside others living with Parkinson’s. Seeing everyone together with their carers and supporters had quite an impact on me.

“To anyone thinking about doing the walk don’t hesitate. It might be tiring but the feeling of accomplishment is tremendous. You are made very welcome by the Parkinson’s NI staff and volunteers - and what a cheerful atmosphere they create.”

Money raised by Walk for Parkinson’s will help fund Parkinson’s UK’s vital work to accelerate breakthroughs in research.

The four-mile sponsored walk will explore the historic estate in Lagan Valley Regional Park whilst taking in Malone House as well as the beautiful meadows and woodland along the River Lagan.

The walk is one for all the family and dogs are also welcome on leads. It is a mostly pathed walk with some woodland which will not be suitable for wheelchairs.

There are an estimated 3,900 people in Northern Ireland with Parkinson’s Disease. Every hour in the UK, two people are diagnosed with the condition.

Ann Rowe, head of Regional Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Thank you so much to Peter Donaldson for taking part in Walk for Parkinson’s.

“Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and currently there is no cure.

“Current treatments aren’t good enough, and people can experience distressing side effects from their medication. Parkinson’s UK is leading the way towards research breakthroughs, but we need your support.

“Walk for Parkinson’s 2022 is a chance to enjoy some of the UK’s beautiful parks, sensational countryside and historic towns - all while funding vital research into the condition. There are walks to suit different ages, abilities and fitness levels, and if you’d like to plan your own walk, everything you need is on our website. Together, we can take

strides towards finding a cure.”