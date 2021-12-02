NI man plans to sit-out in freezing cold on his 80th birthday

John Dalzell is about to do his 30th sit-out in Newry for the Southern Area Hospice

But for John Dalzell it will be a case of doing the same thing he’s done for the past 30 years – sitting in his trailer on Hill Street in Newry to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice.

Back in 2016, John, who was almost 75 years old at the time, stated that it would be his last year completing the Sit-Out as he was not as able as he used to be and so he gathered a team that would continue with fundraising on his behalf. But then he had a change of heart.

John said: “I know I’m not as young as I used to be, but who is?

Dedicated fundraiser John Dalzell

“So, I have decided that while I am fit enough to continue with my work for the hospice that’s exactly what I’m going to do.

“Last year we raised an incredible £141,000 which I knew the hospice really needed to look after the patients and that’s all I need to motivate me to keep going until I really can’t, and thankfully that’s not this year.

In a personal message to everyone who has donated over the past 29 years, John said: “We have been raising money together for the hospice for so long and I really want to thank you all – over £1.85 million ... that is a lot of money to have donated. I am so proud, and I hope you all are too.

“Thank you all for making my sit-out the success it is today. I turn 80 this year on my 30th year sitting out and would kindly ask all businesses where possible to keep those figures in mind - whether they donate £30 or £80, it would mean a lot. However, every donation no matter how small, goes a long way”.

John’s 30th consecutive sit-out will take place in Marcus Square on Hill Street, Newry from December 11 to 24 from 8am until 5pm each day.

He continues to put extra precautions in place this year, such as putting extra Perspex on the trailer and obtaining a contactless card machine.

Fundraising Officer for the Southern Area Hospice James McCaffrey said: “I have known John for a few years now and it is no surprise to me that he has decided to continue with his wonderful sit-out for yet another year.

“John and his dedicated sit-out team are an incredible example of the spirit of giving at Christmas. The amount of time and effort that they put into this collection for the Hospice each year is truly amazing, and it is an honour to work alongside them.

“On behalf of all the patients and their families and friends who have been touched by our services in the past 30 years of hospice care I would like to sincerely thank John and his team, and everyone who continues to support them.”

