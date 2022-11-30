Patrick Crossan, who was diagnosed at 50, is an accomplished runner

Patrick Crossan, from Belfast, has been running since he was a teenager.

Now, after a long process to achieve Paralympian classification, he will compete in the T38 classification.

“I think I’m the first person across the world to apply for Paralympic athletics classification for people with Parkinson’s.

"The classification is not specifically for a condition but for the degree of activity limitation resulting from the impairment so I hope I have shown that those with Parkinson’s have a chance to keep competing post diagnosis.”

Parkinson’s is thought to affect almost 4,000 people in Northern Ireland, and there is currently no cure for the condition.

With over 40 symptoms, ranging from involuntary movements, speech difficulties and pain, everyone with Parkinson’s is affected differently.

When Patrick met his consultant post-diagnosis, he was determined to keep up a full and active life, which his medical team endorsed.

“In later years, I have started to run in Masters Athletics Championships at Irish, GB, European and World level. After being diagnosed I continued to compete at these championships successfully.

"A lot of people assumed I was running with Parkinson’s in the form of special events for people with Parkinson’s, but I was actually still running in the normal races in the championships.”

He then decided to apply for the Paralympian classification.

“It’s taken a long time to get the classification completed.

"I wouldn’t stop, I just kept asking. But the process is stressful. No one tells you what to do. You’re not really sure what they’re looking for.”

And he’s had to put changes in place to counteract various effects his Parkinson’s symptoms have on him.

“There’s things I need to work on. For instance, my coordination has changed and I need to adapt to that.

“I also came across an additional stumbling block when I found myself suddenly stopping mid-run.

"Similar to when People with Parkinson’s can be walking perfectly well and then stop with no apparent reason. So I now run with bells attached to my arms.

"It’s hard for me to explain but Professor Cathy Craig, who suggested this solution, says that my body reacts to the bells and this allows me to keep going. I don’t even hear them. It’s a tweak that’s allowing me to keep running, despite the shake on my left side being quite bad.

"But a competitor did say that he heard my bells coming and knew I was close behind him!”

Patrick runs with St. Anne’s Athletics Club, and trains in a small group which includes his son Kevin.

“After the Worlds in Portugal this month, there’s the World Masters in Poland before the Indoor Championships in February 2023.

