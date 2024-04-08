NI men’s mental health charity receives Asda Foundation grant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Empowering Local Communities is an Asda Foundation grant for local groups, aimed at supporting a broad range of activities which contribute towards transforming communities and improving lives, as well as funding to strengthen their volunteering.

With the help of the Asda Dundonald store, Men’s Minds Matter NI has been awarded with this grant for its ongoing support in the local community, as it focusses on suicide prevention and improving men’s mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Men’s Minds Matter have used the funding to purchase polo shirts, which will be worn by its volunteers to help signpost the important work they’re doing in the community, on their mission to improve health and wellbeing amongst men in the local area.

The Mens Minds Matter initiative has received a cash boost from Asda.

Colin Murray, club secretary of Men’s Minds Matter NI said: “We were so thankful to receive anEmpowering Local Communities grant from the Asda Foundation, this money helped us to purchase new club polo shirts, which enables our members to look and feel part of our group.

"We wear our polos with pride and these help to raise awareness of men's mental health issues and let people know who we are and who supported us.

“We would like everyone to know and in particular men, if you are struggling with mental health issues or are concerned about your wellbeing you are not alone, you are not the only person to feel this way - do not struggle, reach out to someone for help, it's good to talk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You can get through this and it's perfectly natural not to be okay, everyone can feel this way at some point in their life.

“If you are a man aged 30-plus and would like to come along to the Men’s Minds Matter NI group, we meet every Friday at 7pm in Tullycarnet Community Centre, Belfast, and you will be very welcome. Please check out our Facebook page for more information and to see what we do.”

Support

Groups in Northern Ireland are invited to apply for the Asda Foundation’s second round of grants, which is now live until Friday 24th May. Over £500k is available for groups to apply for activities throughout the summer period, from holiday clubs and community clean ups to foodbank supplies and breakfast clubs, there is wide range of support available.

Martin Kendal, Asda Foundation Communication and Impact Advisor said: “We’re delighted that Men’s Minds Matter NI has benefitted from this grant in such a positive way, and the Asda Foundation is proud to open its second round of grants, where £500k is available for local grassroots groups across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The grants can range between £400 and £2000 and will need to be supported by a Community Champion at your local Asda store. In 2023, Asda Foundation grants supported 81 groups in Northern Ireland with funding totalling £77,270.”

“Supporting grassroot groups that are local to Asda stores is so important to the Asda Foundation – and we hope it will make a real difference to groups across the country. From volunteering support to helping purchase new equipment, if you are part of a group that could benefit from a Grassroots Grant, reach out to your local Community Champion.”

Groups in Northern Ireland are invited to apply for the second grant round which is live from now until Friday, May 24.