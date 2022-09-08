NI Mental Health charity launches Workplace Wellbeing Awards 2022

Broadcaster Tara Mills, joined by group director of professional services at Inspire, John Conaghan, will host the leading mental health charity’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards

The annual awards, now in their fourth year, celebrate the employers leading the way in staff wellbeing initiatives as well as the efforts made by organisations in prioritising employee mental health and wellbeing within workplace practices.

A total of eight categories will be awarded, recognising employers in health and social care, community, voluntary and social enterprise and the private sector as well as Excellence in Challenging Stigma in the Workplace, Outstanding Employee Led Initiative and Promoting a Positive Wellbeing Culture.

Nominations close on Friday, September 16, with the awards taking place at Titanic Belfast on Wednesday, November 9, hosted by BBC Northern Ireland presenter and broadcaster, Tara Mills.

Tara Mills, BBC NI presenter and broadcaster, said: “Inspire’s Workplace Wellbeing Awards provide us with an opportunity to celebrate and champion those organisations who understand the value of looking after employees’ mental health. The past two and a half years have been stressful and traumatic for many. They have highlighted the extent to which employers must ensure that mental health and wellbeing are at the forefront of workplace practice. I look forward to hosting this year’s awards, in person, and congratulating all nominated organisations on their outstanding efforts to support the wellbeing of their people.”

Kerry Anthony, chief executive, Inspire, added: “The employers we work with at Inspire are ahead of the game when it comes to understanding that investment in the wellbeing of staff is good for your staff and your business.

“Now more than ever, employee wellbeing is the focus of organisations across Ireland who understand that the health of their staff comes before anything else. We applaud all organisations who are, in challenging times, ensuring that workplace safety – both physical and mental – is of the highest importance.

“The awards allow us to recognise the employers that are doing extraordinary work throughout Ireland and highlight those achievements. We are ready to celebrate the amazing work they have all accomplished, throughout a very difficult year, to improve and support a positive, resilient workforce.”

Eight awards are open for nomination:

Excellence in Education Sector

Excellence in Health Social Care Sector

Excellence in Public Sector

Excellence in Private Sector (Large or Small)

Excellence in Community, Voluntary or Social Enterprise

Excellence in Challenging Stigma in the Workplace

Outstanding Employee Led Initiative

Promoting a Positive Wellbeing Culture