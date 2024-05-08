Dungannon mum Janine and her son Mason, who is deaf

Janine, from Dungannon, said: “When I first found out my son was deaf, I wish I had known that I wasn't alone - that I wasn't the only mum to have a deaf child. I also wish I’d known how welcoming the deaf community is and how much help is available.”

Janine’s top tip to parents of deaf children during Deaf Awareness Week is to start meeting with other families as soon as they find out about their child's hearing loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Don't think you know everything and can do it alone. Gaining understanding from other deaf people can really help with your understanding of your child. Get involved with community groups and attend events.”

When asked what the most helpful piece of advice she received after finding out her son Mason is deaf, Janine said: “To contact the National Deaf Children’s Society. This was something that really helped me. I had absolutely no idea what was ahead and had such fear for my child. They helped lift this fear and gave me hope. Action Deaf Youth was another place I was pointed to where my son can meet and play with other kids with hearing loss.”

​The National Deaf Children's Society is highlighting the support available to parents of deaf children in Northern Ireland as part of Deaf Awareness Week.

With more than 90% of deaf children born to hearing parents with no experience of deafness, many families can be unsure where to go for support or what being deaf means for their child's future. Parents who are deaf may also not always know where to go to for support when they are told their child is deaf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Deaf Children's Society asked the parents of deaf children from across the UK to share the emotions they experienced after being told their child is deaf. The charity also asked deaf young people to share their deaf awareness tips, in the hope of helping other families new to deafness.

Déirdre Vaughan, of the National Deaf Children’s Society in Northern Ireland, said: “Many parents tell us they knew very little, or nothing at all, about deafness before they had a deaf child. So, it’s hardly surprising that these parents find themselves feeling confused, unprepared and worried about what the future might hold for their children.

“The National Deaf Children’s Society is here to help you give your deaf child the very best start in life. With the right support, there’s absolutely no reason why they shouldn’t grow up confident, happy and fulfilled.”

Gladiators star Fury, real name Jodie Ounsley, shared her top tips to help deaf children and young people smash through the barriers which some regularly face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hit show's first deaf Gladiator said: “[For me] The most useful tip has to be honesty. Just by being very open and honest and being vulnerable in those moments where you may be misunderstanding or feeling isolated at times, is huge. Not only does it help your confidence, but it raises awareness to the people around you so that they are able to understand and support where they can.

“Be brave and just go for it, whether it’s a new sport or a challenge that may feel a bit scary, you never know what is around the corner and your deafness certainly shouldn’t to be the reason to hold you back.”