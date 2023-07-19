Katie Hoy, 12, has brittle asthma, where attacks can come on without warning

Michelle and Katie, from Belfast, are speaking out about their experiences in support of local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s asthma campaign to raise awareness of the condition, how dangerous it can be and the importance of the correct use of inhalers.

Michelle said: “From she was just eight weeks old Katie was constantly wheezy. She was always in and out of the GP surgery and being referred to hospital for x-rays. When Katie was about 14 months old she developed a chest infection and she was prescribed antibiotics.

"She was given three different types of antibiotics, but the infection lasted from November until January, she just could not get rid of it. In the end the GP said they couldn’t give Katie anything further and she would have to go to hospital.”

Katie was treated at The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and that visit resulted in her being referred to the hospital’s asthma clinic.

"Katie was very young for this to happen as most children aren’t referred until they are around five years old, but it was clear Katie needed specialist treatment,” said Michelle.

Katie was prescribed inhalers, which the family ensured were used correctly, but as she got older hers asthma got gradually worse.

“Once we took a day trip to Murlough beach. Katie had been in good health, she hadn’t been wheezy or shown any symptoms, but she had a full asthma attack on the beach. That was the scariest day we ever had. There was absolutely no warning,” said Michelle.

“The doctors later told us Katie had gone from being asthmatic to being a brittle asthmatic which means there are no signs an asthma attack could be imminent. No lead up of a few days of not feeling great, no wheezing and so on.

"Knowing Katie could have an attack at any moment, with absolutely no warning, is terrifying and it is why Katie is never without her medication. She always carries a little bag with her inhaler, so she has it in case she needs it- whenever, wherever."

Michelle said the doctors have never been able to diagnose why Katie’s asthma is so severe.

“Katie has a dog allergy, a peanut allergy and different tree allergies but her asthma has never been linked to these triggers alone and nobody has ever been able to tell us why she is so badly affected.”

Michelle said over the years Katie has been prescribe different inhalers as well as steroids but nothing was working so she was referred on to a consultant, who prescribed a new and expensive biological therapy called Dupilumab that is delivered by injection.

Dupilumab has been shown to work well in both asthma and eczema when standard therapy has failed. Katie gets this on a fortnightly basis, and it has been life-changing for her.

“Katie hasn’t been hospitalised by an asthma attack since starting the Dupilumab injections,” said Michelle.

"Also, for the first time in over two years, Katie has been able to stop taking steroids on a constant basis which is great as there can be side effects of taking these long term.

"The health impact for Katie has obviously been massive but the life impact has been just as big. Katie has missed a lot of school growing up because of her asthma so this is a big step forward.

“Also, it has only been in the last six months that Katie has been able to properly hold down any hobbies. She has been going to gymnastics on and off for about four years. Now, for the first time, she is able to make the class on a weekly basis, rather than maybe once a month like before. It is amazing to see her finally being able to lead a more normal life, just like other kids her age.”

Although starting the Dupilumab therapy has made a massive difference to the management of Katie’s condition and the impact it has on her daily life, Katie’s inhalers and adherence as to how she takes these is still vital.

Michelle said: “Having inhalers handy can be the difference between life and death and we must always be ready for an emergency.”

Even though she is just 12 years old, Katie is speaking out about the impact having asthma has had on her life.

She said: “I have always felt different from my peers as I have never been able to lead a normal life and participate in normal activities with my friends. Since I started the Dupilumab injections I can lead a more normal life and continue with my afterschool activities. Asthma is not stopping me. I don’t forget my asthma is severe though and always make sure to take my medication twice a day and bringing my inhalers with me when I'm out with friends and family.”

One in 10 people in Northern Ireland having asthma, including 36,000 children and while many of us may think of asthma as being a minor childhood condition that causes the odd cough or wheeze, the reality is that asthma attacks can kill.

“ Although Katie will probably never be rid of asthma, she at least now has a chance to live life a lot more normally. She is an absolute trooper, and I couldn’t be prouder of her,” said Michelle.