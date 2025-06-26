NI oncology nurse Fiona Rice urges women to attend life-saving cervical screening
During Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, Fiona Rice is stressing that cervical screening remains one of the most effective ways to detect early changes in the cervix that could lead to cancer if left untreated.
Fiona explained: “We are fortunate to participate in the Cervical Screening Programme which allows cells on the cervix to be monitored for changes from a very early stage. Early detection of cell changes on the cervix allows timely action for further investigation and treatment.
“I would recommend that anyone called for routine cervical screening should attend that appointment. I would also encourage everyone to be vigilant in recognising the signs and symptoms of Cervical Cancer:
· Abnormal vaginal bleeding usually between periods, after or during sex or at any time after the menopause;
· Discomfort or pain during sex;
· Other symptoms may include an unpleasant smelling vaginal discharge.
“It is important to seek immediate medical assessment if you have any of the symptoms above.
“Cervical screening is not a test for cancer, it is a test that helps prevent cancer. The earlier we detect abnormal cells, the more effective treatment can be. Screening saves lives, but only if women attend when invited.”
Cervical screening is offered every three to five years to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64. The simple test checks for the presence of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause changes to cervical cells.
Fiona added, “I understand that attending cervical screening can feel uncomfortable or even daunting for some. Please do not ignore your screening invitation. Take that small step, it really can make all the difference.”
