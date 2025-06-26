Fiona Rice, gynae oncology nurse in the South Eastern Trust, is urging women to attend their routine cervical screening appointments, which could save their life.

A gynae oncology nurse in the South Eastern Trust is urging women to attend their routine cervical screening appointments, which could save their life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During Cervical Cancer Awareness Week, Fiona Rice is stressing that cervical screening remains one of the most effective ways to detect early changes in the cervix that could lead to cancer if left untreated.

Fiona explained: “We are fortunate to participate in the Cervical Screening Programme which allows cells on the cervix to be monitored for changes from a very early stage. Early detection of cell changes on the cervix allows timely action for further investigation and treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would recommend that anyone called for routine cervical screening should attend that appointment. I would also encourage everyone to be vigilant in recognising the signs and symptoms of Cervical Cancer:

· Abnormal vaginal bleeding usually between periods, after or during sex or at any time after the menopause;

· Discomfort or pain during sex;

· Other symptoms may include an unpleasant smelling vaginal discharge.

“It is important to seek immediate medical assessment if you have any of the symptoms above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cervical screening is not a test for cancer, it is a test that helps prevent cancer. The earlier we detect abnormal cells, the more effective treatment can be. Screening saves lives, but only if women attend when invited.”

Cervical screening is offered every three to five years to women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64. The simple test checks for the presence of high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause changes to cervical cells.