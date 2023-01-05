NI Protocol: Major report into state of medicines in the UK shows Northern Ireland drifting apart from GB

The DUP hit out at the news, calling it “further confirmation that Protocol is disrupting medicine supplies” – something it said was “deeply alarming”.

The report comes from the Nuffield Trust, which describes itself as an “independent health think tank” that offers up “evidence-based research and policy analysis”.

It is led by health advisor and writer Nigel Edwards, and its patron is Princess Anne.

Titled ‘Health and Brexit six years on’, it aims to “consider the impact of Brexit on health to date in total across these major areas: workforce, medicines, and the economy”.

It found that “across these areas, there is significant evidence suggesting that Brexit is now having negative effects” (more details in the ‘key findings’ below).

When it came to the Protocol in particular, the report said: “Northern Ireland’s unique status within the single market is also leading to different mix of medicines being available compared to the rest of the UK.”

In some respects, NI has an advantage over GB; the report says “since 2021 began, 52 products have been granted marketing authorisation in Northern Ireland but not in Great Britain” (including versions of anti-opioid overdose medicine Naloxone).

It goes on to add: "It is more difficult to provide a precise number for medicines introduced in Great Britain but not in Northern Ireland.

"However, looking at all of the 597 products MHRA has approved for Great Britain since the start of 2021, only eight were also approved for Northern Ireland under the same name and company.”

(MHRA is the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, a government body controlling medicine safety).

And whilst the report stressed that “a case-by-case study would be needed to provide a precise number,” the indications are that “the number of products now available in Scotland, England and Wales but not Northern Ireland is likely well into triple figures”.

It gives examples such as a generic version of the Parkinson’s disease drug Ropinirole produced by Sciecure Pharma, and a generic version of the statin rosuvastatin calcium produced by Aventis Pharma.

– ‘A SERIOUS DIVERGENCE –

A DUP statement from Pam Cameron said: “Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and the SDLP all championed the ‘rigorous implementation’ of the Protocol, including its grip on medicines.

"They should now recognise the Protocol is bad for Northern Ireland on a number of levels including health.”

The findings show “a serious divergence in the availability of medicines” in NI and GB, and “these practical concerns are not likely to dissipate”.

Among the reports other key findings are these:

• When it comes to staff hiring, “there has been a decline in EU recruitment and registration since the EU referendum”;

• While that is offset by “a rapid increase in recruitment from the rest of the world”, it is “not sufficient to make up for ongoing shortages in nursing";

• There is "clear evidence that Brexit is likely to be reducing the incomes of people in the UK… and this is likely to lead to worse health outcomes”;

• And that “although the UK avoided a catastrophic level of medicine shortages as it left the single market in 2021, multiple indicators from different sources show unusual spikes in shortages since then”.

• It also highlights a colossal shortfall in staffing. In Northern Ireland, it cites the number of nursing vacancies as being just over 2,800. In Wales – which has over double NI’s population – it was about 1,700.

– GERMAN POLITICIAN SAYS PROTOCOL ‘ACHILLES HEEL’ –

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade arrangements are the “Achilles heel” to continuing relations between the EU and the UK, Germany’s foreign minister has said.

Annalena Baerbock’s appeal to find a solution to the deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol came as she was due to meet Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday.

In a statement ahead of her visit, she said: “To this day, the Achilles heel of our relations, as the EU, with the United Kingdom is the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“It is key that we find a responsible and pragmatic solution for Northern Ireland, on the basis of existing agreements.

“It is the only way we will realise the full potential of our partnership.

“At the same time, as we engage in our new relationship, we are under an obligation to get the very best results for those who are directly affected.