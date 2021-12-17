He said: “It is shocking that decisions on the medicines which are necessary for health and even the survival of people in Northern Ireland should be taken by EU bureaucrats.

“Nothing could more graphically underscore the democratic and constitutional obscenity which is the Protocol better than its say over our medicines.

“Yet there are some who welcome this as some magnanimous gesture from our colonial overlords.

“For as long as Northern Ireland is subject to foreign laws we do not make and cannot change and dictated to by people like Maros Sefcovic who is accountable to no one in NI the current situation will be intolerable.”

He added: “Lord Frost’s end of term report on the Protocol negotiations shows the EU has no interest in serious change, but rather is determined to cling to its ill-gotten sovereignty over NI.”

He said the fact the government “continues to tolerate this foreign subjugation” is an indication that it is not only the EU which regards NI as a detached part of the UK.

He said: “It is clear that only robust political action from unionism will shake the government out of its lethargy. Empty threats of such will never cut it but rather encourage the government to believe they can string us along like fools for ever, while the iniquitous Protocol beds in even further.”

