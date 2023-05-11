Northern Ireland TikTok star and influencer Annalivia Hynds is on track to complete the Almac Belfast City Women’s 10k for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Taking place on Sunday June 18, Annalivia will join hundreds of women at this new event in the running calendar which will cover some of Belfast’s most iconic scenery to run, jog or walk a 10k route in the Titanic Quarter, Belfast.

As the official charity partner for the Almac Belfast City Women’s 10k, Annalivia will represent Cancer Focus Northern Ireland, one of Northern Ireland’s leading cancer charities which provides invaluable support services to cancer patients and their families.

For over 50 years, Cancer Focus has worked to reduce the impact of cancer on local people’s lives by providing care and support services, offering a range of cancer prevention programmes, and funding scientific research into the causes and treatment of the disease.

Through a range of services including counselling, art therapy, bra fitting, family support and breast cancer peer support groups, Cancer Focus dedicates itself to making a difference to women across Northern Ireland who are navigating cancer.

Organisers of the 10k race, Belfast City Marathon, have encouraged those taking part to fundraise for this worthwhile charity and support its female cancer support services.

The deadline to register for the Almac Belfast City Women’s 10k is Wednesday June 7, and those interested in taking part can sign up by clicking here.

Speaking ahead of the Almac Belfast City Women’s 10k, Annalivia Hynds said: “I am really looking forward to supporting Cancer Focus Northern Ireland by running the Almac Belfast City Women’s 10k this year.

"The race will be a great opportunity to bring together female friends and family for such a worthwhile cause that makes such a difference in the lives of everyone impacted by cancer and I’d encourage as many mums, sisters, aunties, and daughters to take the challenge and participate.”

Claire O’Neill, executive manager, Belfast City Marathon, added: “We are so excited to be launching this brand-new event in the running calendar in partnership with such a worthwhile charity.

"The event day is sure to be a fantastic occasion where women will join together to compete, challenge themselves, or just have some fun.