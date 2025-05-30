“It’s not about chasing trends; it’s about building strong, radiant skin for life—starting in the kitchen.”

Co Down woman Aine Lavery of Hillsborough-based Skin Future

​In a world increasingly driven by fast fixes and filtered perfection, a quiet skincare revolution is happening in Co Down - and it’s led by a woman whose approach is redefining the way Northern Ireland treats its skin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Áine Lavery, a multi-award-winning facialist and qualified nutritionist, is the founder of Skin Future (www.skinfuture.co.uk) - a clinic in the heart of Hillsborough that has evolved from a boutique skincare destination into one of Northern Ireland’s most respected holistic skin clinics.

At 52, with skin that rivals someone half her age, she proudly credits her glowing complexion to her own skin-first philosophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having avoided Botox and injectables ​Áine says: “I believe in good quality skincare combined with intentional nutrition with a focus on eating whole foods.”

Aine Lavery treating a client at her company, Skin Future in Hillsborough, Co Down

She adds: “Of course, injectables have their place - but I believe that if you don’t look after the foundation of your skin, you’re simply chasing rainbows. True skin health comes from within, and that’s where the real transformation begins.”

Food for the Face: Ageing Well from the Inside Out

Áine, a former quantity surveyor, often shares the powerful connection between what we eat and how our skin ages – achieving and maintaining radiant healthy skin is not just about what you put on your body, but also what you put in it.

“So many people overlook the role nutrition plays in skin function,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s central—from supporting collagen production and reducing inflammation to enhancing skin elasticity and glow. When we lack certain nutrients its often our skin or hair that shows the first signs of deficiency.”

The mum-of-two recommends focusing on things such as:

Vitamin C-rich foods like citrus and berries are powerful antioxidants that boost collagen synthesis and helps with wound healing.

Healthy fats from avocado, oily fish and flaxseeds to strengthen the skin barrier and are pivotal in skin health.

Good quality protein to promote skin cell renewal and repair. Necessary for dermal protein formation, collagen and elastin, and in turn, for healing scars and promote wound healing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hydration through both water and water-rich foods like cucumber and watermelon to keep the skin hydrated, support blood flow to the skin plus delivering vital nutrients.

“It’s not about chasing trends; it’s about building strong, radiant skin for life—starting in the kitchen.”

Now, with a newly launched luxury extension and the introduction of Biologique Recherche - the prestigious French skincare brand favoured by celebrities and dermatologists alike - Skin Future is setting a new gold standard.

“Our goal is to empower clients to understand their skin, explore the root causes, and achieve real, lasting results,” says Áine. “We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all approach. Every face tells a story - and it deserves a bespoke solution.”

Beyond the Surface: The Holistic Difference

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of Skin Future’s philosophy is a powerful truth: skin health starts from within. This means every consultation goes deeper than skin type - considering everything from stress management to nutrition, gut health, good quality sleep and even appropriate exercise. Clients don’t just walk away with a glowing face; they leave with knowledge, a strategy, and a sense of control over their skin.

“We look at skin as a messenger — it can often reflect what’s going on inside,” Áine explains.

“That’s why we combine clinical treatments like microneedling and LED therapy with lifestyle advice and nutrition support.”

While Áine recognises that injectables have their place, she believes that without strengthening the foundation - the skin’s structure and barrier - it’s a fruitless fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can plump or freeze the surface, but if the barrier is compromised or inflammation is present, you’re not gaining true skin health,” she says.

Results That Speak Volumes

Skin Future’s success lies in its results - and its fiercely loyal client base.

From teens struggling with acne to women managing hormonal skin changes through menopause, the clinic supports a wide spectrum of skin journeys.

Aine’s Day-to-Day Guide to Skincare Advice:

Exfoliate Wisely – Use a gentle chemical exfoliant to help slough off dull winter skin, boost cell turnover, and reveal a radiant glow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hydrate & Nourish – Swap winter rich creams for lightweight, hydrating serums and don’t forget an eye cream to keep the delicate under-eye area fresh and bright.

Protect, Protect, Protect – SPF is non-negotiable! UV rays are present year-round, and as we spend more time outdoors from spring, a high-quality SPF is essential to prevent premature ageing and sun damage.

Moisturise – Hydration is key. Lock in moisture with a nourishing night cream or facial oil.

Don’t Forget Your Neck & Décolletage! – These areas show signs of ageing just as much as the face, so treat them with the same care—apply serums, moisturisers and SPF daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad