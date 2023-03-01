Claire Boylan won an award for her volunteering work with Muscular Dystrophy UK

Claire, 39, received the Volunteer of the Year award, one of six President’s Awards from Muscular Dystrophy UK (MDUK).

Presenter and former tennis player, Sue Barker CBE, surprised Claire with her award alongside the charity’s ceo Catherine Woodhead in a virtual ceremony. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE.

MDUK’s honorary life president, Sue, said: “Learning about everything you do, your story, how you help people, the events that you run, the time you give, you are such an inspirational person Claire. We just want to say, from all of us, a huge thank you.”

The charity’s President’s Awards recognises heroes within the muscle-wasting community who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help make muscles matter throughout 2022.

Claire lives with miyoshi myopathy, a muscle-wasting condition, which caused her to take early retirement aged 31.

Since leaving full-time work, Claire has thrown herself into volunteering with MDUK as an active campaigner, peer support volunteer, and organiser of the Spirit of Christmas annual fundraising concert in Belfast since 2019.

Claire said: “Having experienced the shock of being diagnosed with a rare condition, when I was 16, I felt very alone. To be told you’ll go from being able-bodied, to one day in the future needing to use a wheelchair, or that you’ll have a life debilitating lifestyle is a lot to deal with.

“I wanted to do more to help others so that they can see that although it’s a shock, you can still live as normal a life as possible with the condition.

“It was difficult having to let go of my career so young, but I was determined to keep busy and not sit in the house all day. Getting involved with volunteering was a great way to use my experience and skills to help other people and just listen. I knew what a difference it can make having somebody there for you who has been through it.”

There were six awards in total, recognising success in fundraising, caring, volunteering, community engagement and research, as well as an outstanding achievement award, which were presented by the charity’s President and TV presenter Gabby Logan MBE.

Award recipients were nominated by staff and shortlisted by a judging panel of volunteers consisting of the charity’s trustees and a long-term supporter and active committee member at MDUK.

Claire added: “If you’re considering volunteering for MDUK, I would say ‘go for it!’ It’s really enjoyable, and rewarding, plus you can make a real difference to someone’s life.”

MDUK’s CEO Catherine Woodhead said: “Claire is an outstanding example of someone who has become an active and committed volunteer which in turn has helped her to cope with her own condition better.”