Margaret Patterson McMahon went from 18st to just over 14 st using the Cinch Fast 30 system

Despite having led a relatively active and healthy lifestyle, Co Down woman Margaret Patterson McMahon, 58, still struggled with her weight.

The Helen’s Bay woman said this was compounded when an injury six years ago meant she could no longer pursue her love of running. This had a negative impact on her health, energy levels, and BMI (Body Mass Index).

“I had reached the point where I was too scared to weigh myself or let anyone take my photo because I was so unhappy with the way I looked. I didn’t even recognise myself,” she said.

Lynn Whan from Dromore dropped three stone using the Cinch Fast 30 approach

Margaret was looking for an alternative approach to take back control of how she felt and looked and following a recommendation from a friend, started Cinch Fast 30 - which is based on the concept of intermittent fasting - nine months ago and is delighted she has lost an incredible four stone.

“It’s not just the weight loss that has been amazing. There are many other benefits, I feel like a different person, I now enjoy buying clothes and have so much more energy,” she said.

“I suffered from aches and pains in my knees and legs, and this has all gone. My overall flexibility has also massively improved. In fact, I have been able to get out walking and hiking for miles, I feel at least 10 years younger than my 58 years, all down to the amazing benefits of Cinch Fast 30.”

Margaret has reduced her eating window slowly and really enjoys meals from the plan, including overnight oats with lots of fresh berries followed by an afternoon protein ball and a family meal in the evening with lean protein and lots of colourful vegetables. She said the plan has transformed her life and she feels so fit and confident that she plans to take up her love of running again soon.

In May of 2021, 48-year-old Lynn Whan from Dromore was seeking answers not just to why she had gained a few extra pounds during Covid but why she had spent a lifetime trying to control her weight.

“Like most people, I had tried every fad diet going. I would lose a few pounds and feel great, then relax back to my previous bad habits and quickly regain the weight.

“It was the typical unhealthy yo-yo dieting that did not deliver a long-term solution,” she said.

Lynn is not alone, as many people get caught in a disappointing and disheartening spiral of quick-fix diets with temporary results. But the key to losing weight and maintaining that loss may not be what you are eating but when you are eating it.

A recent study by expert researchers at Salk Institute for Biological Studies in California concluded people who are trying to lose weight and live a healthier lifestyle should pay more attention to when they eat as well as what they eat.

The award-winning Cinch Clinic in Holywood, Co Down, is ahead of the game to bring this new approach to Northern Ireland, having launched Cinch Fast 30 last year. It is billed as an easy to manage and fully supported online plan.

Having tried every calorie, carb and sugar-limiting diet available, Lynn was keen to explore a new way to manage her weight. So she embarked on the Cinch FAST 30 plan last year, and describes the new way of eating as a significant ‘light bulb moment’ for her.

“I adapted to the eating regime really quickly, the motivation and support of the group is fantastic, and I really feel part of the Cinch community,” she said

Lynn said that her new FAST regime (which stands for Foods at Specific Time) means that she can still enjoy all her favourite foods during her ‘eating window’. She also admits she has learnt a new level of self-discipline because she has guidelines and time frames to stick to each day

“Cinch Fast 30 has helped me to correct my appetite, and I no longer crave the sugary snacks I used to constantly graze on. I have become more mindful about what I eat now I understand how to allow my body to heal and switch to burning fat. I have met some amazing women through the Cinch Group, and thoroughly enjoy the support and camaraderie.”

And for Lynn, the result is evident. She has lost over three stone and has been running on the treadmill from home in training for a relay stage of the Belfast marathon - something which was inconceivable this time last year. She is also back playing hockey, something she last did 30 years ago.

Lynn said: “Joining up to Cinch Fast 30 is one of the best things I have ever done, it has given me a completely new lease of life.”

The 30-day Cinch eating management programme was created by local entrepreneurs Angela Hunter and Nicola McIlhagger.

Following extensive personal research exploring clinically researched methods that are seeing real results, the determined duo developed their own unique plan based on intermittent fasting. This is when you eat and fast in a specific time frame.

They also wanted community support for those on a weight loss journey. Friendship is key to inspiring life-changing results. It certainly worked for Angela and Nicola, who lost an impressive two and a half stone between them.

This resulted in the creation of the Cinch FAST 30 – a 30 Day Weight Loss programme. The online course offers a series of five e-books, video tutorials, recipe ideas, meal plans and workout videos.

Following the first-hand experiences of both founders, it’s an education in how and why to consider eating in a time-restricted window. Participants are provided with fantastic support and motivation through a WhatsApp

group and a weekly virtual meet up.

Intermittent fasting is based on the theory that the body has a chance to heal during fasting periods. Insulin production is reduced, encouraging the body to use energy in stored fat cells. Short periods of fasting also help promote autophagy, which is the body’s way of cleaning out damaged cells to regenerate newer, healthier cells.

The Cinch method has proved effective for all ages (over 18), genders and lifestyles because it is not a quick fix and it’s very gradual and managed. There’s no strict or extended fasting and no-calorie reduction or counting.

Since its launch, it has helped over 500 women and men in Northern Ireland, Ireland, Scotland, the UK, Switzerland and even the US take back control of their lifestyle, helping them lose weight, boost confidence, and improve their overall health.

Nicola said: “The program works for both men and women, and the average weight loss is nine pounds in the first month.

“Amazingly, the participants report feeling better than they have in years. It’s very gradual and managed. There’s no strict or extended fasting and no-calorie reduction or counting. Instead, all of our challengers choose their own daily eating window based on mood, feeling, cycle, stress levels, how they slept the night before, their diary, etc.

“It is highly flexible and not prescriptive or restrictive. It puts the challenger in complete control. I believe this is why we have had such a tremendous success rate.”

“This is not a quick-fix diet. The 30-day challenge is just the beginning of a lifestyle change. We give people these tools for life, with many people reporting that this has changed their life.”

Results for Cinch Fast 30 participants are tangible, measurable and based on recognised scientific principles. However, Angela and Nicola feel it’s important to say they are not health professionals, dieticians or nutritionists.