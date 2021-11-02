Nightclubs’ reopening ‘relative return to normality’

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland reopened on Sunday as some remaining coronavirus restrictions imposed last March are lifted. Venues across the rest of the UK and Republic of Ireland have already welcomed back customers. Halloween party goers pictured in Filthy McNastys nightclub in Belfast on Sunday night. Picture By:Pacemaker Press.

For the first time in a year-and-a-half, nightclubs opened their doors on Halloween night across Northern Ireland after some Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Nightclubs had been the last remaining part of the hospitality sector which had been prevented from opening due to public health regulations.

But the Executive agreed to permit the reopening on Sunday and also said that customers would be able to remove their face masks when dancing.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Dougan, promoter and manager at the Limelight in Belfast, said: “After a very difficult 19 months for the nightclub industry, it felt fantastic to be back.

“In many ways it felt like business as usual, we operate a very safe environment for our customers and will continue to, and the atmosphere was back to what we’d been used to also – world class.”

Mr Dougan continued: “Customers and staff alike were delighted to be back at it, and we all just hope that this is the desperately needed return to relative normality that we’ve been craving for so long.

“We were one of the first industries to close, it certainly appears that we are one of the last to reopen.

“We have engaged with government consistently, and have done what we can to ensure that this sector is considered at Executive level – I believe they’ve listened, and we are grateful for that.

“The highlight of it all for me was realising that for many of the 18 to 19-year-olds in attendance, this was their first time ever dancing in a night club.

“I remember my first visit to The Limelight as a reveller, and that experience really is irreplaceable.”

Colin Neill from Hospitality Ulster said he had spoken to several nightclub owners and they all said the reopening has been a success.

He said: “Northern Ireland has a relatively small nightclub sector, less than 100 across the Province. From reaching out to them it was clear that they had a successful night after being closed for so many months.”

The Executive advised venues to introduce their own Covid entry checks but stopped short of bringing in a mandatory system.