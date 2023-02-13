Nipsa strikes deal on mileage rates paid to health workers in Northern Ireland
The trade union Nipsa has said it has reached an agreement with the Stormont health department on mileage allowances.
Some health workers, such as domiciliary carers and social workers, use their own vehicle to travel to sometimes remote locations across Northern Ireland.
The mileage rates paid to such workers, following hefty increases in the cost of fuel, had been the source of an industrial dispute involving Nipsa and had prompted specific industrial action short of a strike last month, when workers withdrew the use of their personal vehicles.
Now, Nipsa say it has received confirmation from the department that it will agree to extend the rate of an additional 10p per mile over 3,500 miles and enter into negotiations on a Northern Ireland specific approach.
Nipsa health official Terry Thomas said: “I congratulate and thank all those NIPSA members who demonstrated the commitment and resolve to carrying out successful industrial action on travel.
“While NIPSA was the only union to ballot members on mileage we acknowledge the support of our trade union colleagues and welcome this outcome which will benefit the most vulnerable employees who regularly suffer detriment while using their vehicles.”
He added: “This is not an end to this issue but a beginning with commitment to review existing travel arrangements under Agenda for Change while examining their suitability within an integrated Health and Social Services within Northern Ireland specifically.”
Pádraig Mulholland, Nipsa deputy general secretary said employers and members will now be advised that the “offer is accepted and planned action for the withdrawal of private vehicles on the 20 February and 20 March will be suspended to enable negotiations to progress.”