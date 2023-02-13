Nipsa strikes deal on mileage rates paid to health workers in Northern Ireland

Nipsa and Unite members during industrial action in the Northern Ireland health service

Some health workers, such as domiciliary carers and social workers, use their own vehicle to travel to sometimes remote locations across Northern Ireland.

The mileage rates paid to such workers, following hefty increases in the cost of fuel, had been the source of an industrial dispute involving Nipsa and had prompted specific industrial action short of a strike last month, when workers withdrew the use of their personal vehicles.

Now, Nipsa say it has received confirmation from the department that it will agree to extend the rate of an additional 10p per mile over 3,500 miles and enter into negotiations on a Northern Ireland specific approach.

Nipsa health official Terry Thomas said: “I congratulate and thank all those NIPSA members who demonstrated the commitment and resolve to carrying out successful industrial action on travel.

“While NIPSA was the only union to ballot members on mileage we acknowledge the support of our trade union colleagues and welcome this outcome which will benefit the most vulnerable employees who regularly suffer detriment while using their vehicles.”

He added: “This is not an end to this issue but a beginning with commitment to review existing travel arrangements under Agenda for Change while examining their suitability within an integrated Health and Social Services within Northern Ireland specifically.”

