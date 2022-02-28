Anouska Black in hospital

Analysis by Asthma + Lung UK also shows that the “shameful” respiratory death rate in the Province is higher than most of Europe with double the rates of Sweden, Italy and Austria, and more than triple the rate of Finland.

Studying respiratory deaths across Europe using Eurostat, the charity showed that if you take 100,000 people in NI, 139 died of respiratory disease, compared to an equivalent 124 out of 100,000 in the Republic of Ireland.

The charity’s analysis reveals that over a seven-year period, nearly 17,000 people have died from lung conditions such as asthma attacks, COPD exacerbations and pneumonia, in NI, according to the latest figures.

Respiratory conditions make up one of the top three killers in Northern Ireland, with one in five people being diagnosed with a lung condition at some point in their lives.

Lung disease costs over £250 million in this region, making it the fourth most costly disease area after mental health, musculoskeletal conditions and heart disease.

Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland, has today launched its new strategy Fighting for Breath with a mission to transform the region’s lung health. The charity says that lung conditions need to be treated as seriously as other major illnesses including heart disease and cancer.

Anouska Black, 32, a mum from Craigavon, had a severe and near-fatal asthma attack in October 2020.

She said: “My asthma attack was terrifying. I was admitted onto the respiratory ward, where I spent five days on oxygen. One of my lungs almost collapsed and I was minutes away from death.

“Thankfully, doctors saved my life but since then, I’ve had COVID twice and now suffer with Long COVID, so I know first-hand how devastating breathlessness can be. I’ve had many different hospital admissions, needing to be nebulised in A&E a few times, stays on the respiratory ward where I have had to be put on oxygen and several courses of antibiotics with steroids.

“I think a lot more support is needed for people like me with lung conditions. There are so many long-term symptoms. I get breathless easily, even just by walking or standing and I am constantly exhausted.

“It’s really important to me that I share my experience to hopefully help make a difference. I hope in the future there’s more action to prevent people getting lung conditions such as tackling air pollution. We shouldn’t wait until people get sick before we help them, there must be a better way.”

Joseph Carter Head of Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland said: “These shocking stats show that you are more likely to die with a lung condition here in Northern Ireland than in the Republic, despite our universal health system.

“We need to act now to transform respiratory care and save lives. We need all parties to support a Lung Health strategy in the Assembly election and take the radical action that we desperately need.

“We want everyone with a lung condition who needs our support to get in touch if they need our help at asthmaandlung.org.uk and to know that we are here for them, fighting for every breath.”

