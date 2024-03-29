Macmillan Cancer Support said the situation was ‘heartbreaking’

Macmillan Cancer Support was commenting after the latest figures show that, between October and December 2023, fewer than one in three people (31%) with cancer began their treatment within 62 days of an urgent referral from a GP.

The health service target is that 85% of patients should wait no longer than 62 days from when the disease is initially suspected to getting the diagnosis confirmed and treatment started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macmillan said the figures are a clear indication that Northern Ireland’s healthcare system “requires immediate action from MLAs,” describing the situation as “heartbreaking” and “urgent”.

Sarah Christie, policy and public affairs manager for the charity in Northern Ireland said: “The data published today is the first release since the executive has been back in power.

“Whilst we are delighted that we finally have a full executive to respond to this data release, these figures should serve as a stark reminder for MLAs of the situation in cancer care in Northern Ireland and the need for urgent action.

“Behind these numbers are hundreds of people waiting anxiously for treatment, and healthcare staff stretched beyond their limits. It’s unsustainable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2023, at least 1,200 people with cancer in Northern Ireland waited more than a month to begin their treatment following a clinical decision to do so, and at least 3,400 waited more than two months to begin treatment following an urgent referral.

Macmillan described cancer services in Northern Ireland as “still struggling under intense pressure”.

Ms Christie said Macmillan has been calling for the restoration of the NI Assembly and is now looking forward to working with the newly formed executive “to ensure cancer is a priority”.

She said: “However, many problems need to be addressed that will require full cooperation across departments and informed, shared decision-making around the executive table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After being published over two years ago, the Cancer Strategy is still waiting to be fully implemented.

“It needs to be urgently reviewed considering time delays and rising costs. We are calling on MLAs to work collaboratively on budgets and timeframes to ensure sustainable, long-term planning and investment in cancer services.”

The latest figures do not include data from the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust, as the trust is switching over to its new ‘Encompass’ electronic patient record system.

According to the Department of Health figures, in the quarter ending December 2023, there were 3,046 patients in the Belfast, Northern, Southern and Western Trusts seen by a breast cancer specialist following an urgent referral, 17.2% (446) more than in the previous quarter (2,600), and 2.7% (79) more than in the same quarter last year (2,967).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad