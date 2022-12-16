UUP MLA Alan Chambers, who stood in support of an official Royal College of Nurses picket line at Bangor Community Hospital, said: “During my time there I witnessed overwhelming public support for their action. Many gifts of food and beverages were being handed to them by generous members of the public.

“None of the staff were happy that they had been forced into taking such drastic action at this time. Rather than enduring the freezing conditions on the picket line they would all rather have been in their place of work providing the high level of care for their patients that we are so aware and grateful for.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rather than support or criticise the striking nurses the DUP said that the Northern Ireland Protocol needed to be resolved so that the issue facing nurses could be dealt with at Stormont.

Nurses on the picket line at the City Hospital in Belfast on Thursday in a 12-hour strike, which is the largest action of its kind in NHS history. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

A spokesman said: “This issue has been developing over years not weeks, but let’s get the protocol resolved so we can focus on issues like this through a devolved government. All these matters are connected.

"Our nurses need properly paid and we support an overhaul to the terms and conditions for nurses so it is attractive for them work for the trust rather than exorbitant agencies.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP’s Colin McGrath has urged the British government to meet with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and reach an agreement to pay nurses fairly.

The South Down MLA said: “Our nurses and our health staff play a huge role in our society and they should not have been reduced to striking and setting up picket lines in the freezing cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These are the people who we rely on to look after us and our loved ones throughout our lives and they deserve better than spending years fighting for fair pay and working conditions.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said the nursing strike is an indictment of Tory health policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad