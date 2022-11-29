‘No plans’ for Army to be brought in to help NHS

Nurses at Belfast's City Hospital during an earlier dispute

Health and defence officials are drawing up a contingency strategy as ambulance drivers and paramedics consider joining nurses on the picket lines in the coming months.

It had been reported that this could involve armed forces personnel stepping in to plug gaps in frontline services.

But Business Secretary Grant Shapps said it was not "correct" to say the military will be brought in, other than to note the government "always looks at contingency plans".

"There aren't any immediate plans to do that," he told Sky News.

"And actually the NHS has got some pretty well-versed planning in place for all manner of disruption.

"Of course, ideally, I'd love to see those strikes averted. I don't think anyone wants to see strikes in our NHS. It harms everybody and is to no one's advantage."

He later told LBC: "The NHS always gets ready for any potential disruption, so it's not unusual to game these things out. There's no plan at the moment to call in the Army as that story describes."

It was suggested the government could utilise the military aid to the civil authorities protocol (Maca) to keep key services in the NHS running during major walkouts.

Maca was used during the coronavirus pandemic to help struggling health staff with vaccines, testing and the delivery of protective equipment.

No formal request for help has been made by the Department of Health and Social Care to the Ministry of Defence.

A government spokeswoman said: "We are working with the NHS on a range of options to manage disruption to health and care services during industrial action.

"Hospitals will do everything they can to ensure patients and the public are kept safe, however planned appointments may need to be cancelled and emergency care prioritised to those in need of urgent care only."

The prospect of strikes being called off ahead of Christmas appears bleak, as Transport Secretary Mark Harper has said public sector pay rises in line with soaring inflation are "unaffordable".