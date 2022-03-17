Belfast man Noel Gibson said his prostate cancer was diagnosed by 'complete fluke'

Local man Noel Gibson, 59, said his prostate cancer diagnosis was a “complete fluke”.

“In early 2015 I went to my GP to have my annual cholesterol check and mentioned that I was feeling a bit tired and didn’t have as much energy,” said the Belfast accountant.

“I put it down to overdoing it at work. He suggested giving me an MOT, checking my liver, kidney and heart, as well as glucose levels and so on.

“The doctor phoned me the next day to say all those things were completely clear but the PSA (the test for prostate cancer) level in my blood was up.

“I would never have thought of having that test, I had no symptoms, and still have no symptoms.

“After that I had a huge number of tests. My PSA blood level was monitored from then on but didn’t go down.

“Six months later in November I had an MRI scan, which came back clear, but a biopsy showed there were cancerous cells.

“It was still at a very early stage so I was monitored every three months, what they call active surveillance.

“The PSA level kept creeping up slowly and a second biopsy showed a little bit of cancer spread. My consultant said it was time to do something about it.”

At that time Noel had to travel to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge for prostate surgery, as the equipment for a robotic-assisted laparoscopic radical prostatectomy, was not then available in Northern Ireland - a service has since been launched at the Belfast City Hospital.

Noel added; “My consultant said he viewed the treatment as ‘curative’ and that I should have no need for either chemo or radiotherapy afterwards.

“I’m very grateful to my GP who spotted an elevated PSA, as I had no symptoms beforehand and still don’t. If it wasn’t for early detection I would still be walking around thinking there is nothing wrong with me.

“I feel extremely lucky that I got this diagnosis early enough that my cancer was treatable.

“Early diagnosis has allowed me to return to lead a relatively normal life and many blessings since, including getting to see my grandson Travis who is now aged four.

“The NHS who has treated me since my surgery is such a wonderful organisation- I have nothing but praise and admiration for every doctor, nurse, consultant and every person who keeps the wheels turning at this huge organisation whom all of us depend on in our hour of need.

“If more men were educated about going to their GP, having a check, then they too could hope for a positive outcome.

“Looking back and with the benefit of hindsight, I sometimes think “What if?”- and I realise that if my cancer hadn’t been caught so early, I might not be here now.

“That’s a sobering thought, but only reinforces the early diagnosis message.

“Cancer has if anything taught me that life is to be enjoyed in the here and now and appreciate the good things in life, while we have them.”

Anyone with concerns about prostate cancer can also contact Prostate Cancer UK’s Specialist Nurses on weekdays on 0800 074 8383 or online at www.prostatecanceruk.org

