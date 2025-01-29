Northern Ireland and Wales unite for cancer innovation

Five innovative projects across Northern Ireland and Wales have been awarded a share of £1million to develop technology to reduce waiting times and improve outcomes for cancer patients.

The projects have been awarded funding as part of a first of its kind Small Business Research Initiative (SBRI) Cancer Challenge, funded by the Welsh Government and NI Department for the Economy.

The challenge seeks to further develop innovations that lead to earlier, faster diagnosis, reduction in waiting times, improvements to the efficiency and efficacy of treatment and support palliative care.

Ideas include the testing of a capsule sponge test to reduce endoscopy demand, a blood test for early colorectal cancer diagnosis, using algorithms to help prioritise lung cancer patients and population-wide pre-cancer registry using genomic data to target high-risk patients.

Speaking about the project, Northern Ireland Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “The current health and social care system cannot meet the growing demands placed on it. We need innovative solutions to deliver better outcomes for patients—diagnosing and treating the right patient at the right time, while ensuring services are sustainable.

“Cancer is the main cause of mortality in Wales and Northern Ireland. Unfortunately, our most recent published statistics show that less than 30% of Northern Ireland patients started their cancer treatment within 62 days of an urgent GP referral. This undoubtedly has a huge impact on their outcomes and quality of life. The Cancer Strategy seeks to ensure that everyone in Northern Ireland has equitable and timely access to the most effective, evidence-based referral, diagnosis, treatment, support and person-centred cancer care.

“This Cancer Challenge gives us the opportunity to test and integrate promising new approaches into mainstream care. It also demonstrates how cross-departmental and regional collaboration can drive meaningful change. I thank the Welsh Government and colleagues in the Department for the Economy NI for their commitment to this vital work.”

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said: “My Department’s SBRI Challenge Fund supports the development of innovative solutions to complex public sector challenges. I am pleased that the fund is able to make an important contribution to this vital area of public health.”

Cabinet Secretary for Health in Wales Jeremy Miles said: “Early detection of cancer is crucial for improving survival rates. Advancements which improve people’s outcomes and reduce health inequalities are both welcome and vital for people affected by this devastating disease.

“I am pleased the Welsh Government is collaborating with Northern Ireland to lead this UK-wide initiative to research and develop innovative cancer solutions. I hope this will support the work of the NHS to improve the care – and timeliness of care – for everyone facing a cancer diagnosis."

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: “We see enhancing innovation in our health and care sector as a crucial part of delivering on our vision for a healthier and more prosperous Wales.

“I am delighted we have been able to support this first-of-its-kind initiative and hope it will help enhance quality of care, optimise service delivery and result in better outcomes for cancer patients.”

After a competitive SBRI competition, the five companies selected are:

CYTED Ltd – Early disease detection using CYTED Ltd non-endoscopic diagnostic technology.

IBEX Medical Analytics Ltd – AI-powered diagnostics for pathology. Transforms pathology by ensuring that every patient receives an accurate, timely and personalised cancer diagnosis.

Cansense Ltd – Cansense is at the forefront of transforming bowel cancer diagnosis with a fast, cost-effective and scalable test that leverages artificial intelligence-based modeling (AI).

Qure AI Technologies Ltd – Involves real-world assessment of Qure’s Chest X-ray (qXR) and Chest CT (qCT) algorithms to increase speed and efficiency in with AI triage and prioritization of Suspected Lung Cancer patients.

Future Perfect Healthcare Ltd – Development of a population wide pre-cancer registry that will identify at-risk patients using genomic testing of tumours and clinical data.