​A local charity funding medical research into blood cancer is inviting the public to take on the Warrior Workout Challenge to help raise much-needed funds for its scientists and clinicians.

The three hour challenge, in aid of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, will be led by outdoor instructor and wellness expert Jennifer Greenlees and will include yoga and stand up paddle boarding.Starting at 11am on Saturday, August 10, the session is designed to stimulate both body and mind and will take place in the picturesque surroundings of Portballintrae Harbour.Speaking about the event, class leader Jennifer Greenlees said: "For anyone who loves spending time outdoors this will be a great way to challenge themselves, meet new people and raise money for a really important cause, all at the same time."The setting promises to be beautiful, and I can't wait for everyone to come together and share the experience. Those who are willing to take part are able to sign up via the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI website but be quick as spaces are limited!"The challenge is part of a special programme of fundraising activities recently announced by Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI to mark the charity's 60th year of fighting blood cancer.As well as asking the public to give as generously as they can, the charity is calling for those who have experienced Leukaemia, Lymphoma or Myeloma and their loved ones to share their experiences online via the LLNI website.The photos and extended captions gathered will form part of a special online canvas presented online where members of the public can read the stories of people affected by blood cancer across the region.On September 1, LLNI will kick off a series of fundraising activities with a Reflections evening walk around Hillsborough Forest Park lake for anyone affected directly or indirectly by blood cancer.The programme will culminate in the charity hosting a Black Tie & Diamonds Gala Ball at Titanic Belfast, where the winner of an ongoing raffle for a diamond pendant necklace will be selected at random.Members of the public can book to take part in the Workout Warrior Challenge, share their story, make a donation or buy tickets for the diamond necklace raffle on the Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI website, llni.co.uk.