Blood cancer charity Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI (LLNI) is offering members of the public and the local business community the opportunity to meet researchers working at the cutting edge of the fight against this group of devastating diseases.

On Thursday, February 22, guests are being invited to the Patrick G Johnston Centre for Cancer Research to hear more about the important work carried out by LLNI and the life-saving research it supports.

Attendees will be offered the chance to set foot in the laboratories at the Centre and meet PhD students and researchers funded by the charity who every day take up the fight to improve treatments and outcomes for those suffering from leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma.

Current projects focus on specific challenges such as understanding chemotherapy resistance in childhood acute myeloid leukaemia and investigating drug combinations which could target specific genetic mutations in cancer cells and help reduce spread of the disease.

As well as offering insights into the vital research funded by the charity, the event will see the official launch of a programme of fundraising and outreach activities held in celebration of LLNI’s 60th anniversary.

The charity will be telling the emotional stories of blood cancer sufferers from across the region and, as part of this initiative, will be calling upon members of the public to submit their stories or memories of loved ones lost. These experiences will form part of a ‘digital mosaic’ where online visitors can see and hear from those whose lives have been touched by this devastating group of diseases, as well as donate to the charity.

Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, formerly known as the Northern Ireland Leukaemia Research Fund, was founded by the McDowell family in 1964 following the death of their daughter Carole. In an effort to prevent other families suffering this loss, the McDowell’s started fundraising for blood cancer research and the Northern Ireland Leukaemia Research Fund was born.

Chair of LLNI, Richard Buchanan, said: “This is a very special year for our organisation. We will be celebrating milestones and achievements from the past sixty years and reflecting on the ways in which the research we fund has changed the treatment landscape. But also we will be looking to the future and the important work ahead.

“Every day three people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with Blood Cancer. It is the fifth most common cancer yet has the third highest mortality rate. The work Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI does is about protecting future generations and saving lives, not just in this part of the world, but across the globe. We would encourage everyone to sign up and attend our open evening and witness first-hand how the money they help raise is being used to fund vital world-leading blood cancer research.”