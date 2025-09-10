Olivia’s Haven of Stone Row in Coleraine has created a bespoke pink Breast Friends wax halo melt, priced at £8 which will be available during the month October

A Northern Ireland business is shining a light – quite literally – on Action Cancer’s Breast Friends campaign ahead of October which marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

As a special way to support the campaign, luxury candle business Olivia’s Haven of Stone Row in Coleraine has created a bespoke pink Breast Friends wax halo melt, priced at £8 which will be available during the month October. Every purchase will directly fund Action Cancer’s life-saving breast screening service.

The new Breast Friends campaign highlights the importance of early detection while celebrating the power of friendship and community. Women are encouraged to book screenings together and remind their loved ones to do the same.

"We’re proud to support Action Cancer’s Breast Friends campaign by creating our special edition pink wax halo melt," said Olivia Burns, founder of Olivia’s Haven. "It’s our way of shining a light on the importance of early detection and showing solidarity with women across Northern Ireland. Every purchase helps fund a vital service that could save lives."

They can also support the service by hosting fundraising events such as coffee mornings, pamper days, paint-and-sip nights or girls’ nights in at home, salons, or gyms.

Jacqueline Rooney, a 47-year-old mum of two, artist and Action Cancer Ambassador, added: “I believe Action Cancer saved my life through early breast cancer detection and I am sharing my own personal cancer story to spread awareness."

Encouraging women to get involved in the campaign she said: "This could be a paint-and-sip event, coffee morning or Girls’ Night In. Take time out of your busy schedule and use this as a great excuse to get the girls together for an overdue catch-up. Through your Breast Friends event, funds raised could make all the difference in saving the life of a local woman in your community.”