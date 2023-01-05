Northern Ireland cancer waiting times worst on record say Cancer Research UK, as Macmillan warn the health system is 'in tatters'
Northern Ireland's cancer waiting times over the past six months are the worst on record, a charity has warned.
Cancer Research UK, commenting on the latest statistics published by the Department of Health at Stormont on Thursday morning, said the figures should cause deep concern.
The latest figures, covering the period July to September 2022, show that just under 40% of patients started treatment within two months (62 days) of an urgent referral from a GP.
The only figures worse, Cancer Research UK point out, were recorded during the three months beforehand - in April, May and June when even fewer patients started treatment within the two-month window, 37.7%.
Back in the 2008-09 financial year, 88% of patients began their first treatment within the 62-day window in Northern Ireland.
Margaret Carr, Cancer Research UK’s public affairs manager in Northern Ireland, said: “We should all be deeply concerned that the last six months are the worst on record for cancer waiting times targets in Northern Ireland. Delays with diagnosis and starting treatment may make it more difficult to treat cancer successfully and can cause significant anxiety for patients.”
She continued: “Despite the tireless efforts of healthcare workers, patients are waiting too long for treatment due to years of under-investment in cancer services. Cancer is Northern Ireland’s biggest killer and year on year, more people are being diagnosed with the disease. Northern Ireland’s cancer strategy includes actions to deal with increased demand, but it is effectively on hold due to the absence of an Executive. Inaction is putting increased pressure on health professionals and ultimately putting cancer patients’ lives at risk.”
Macmillan has also hit out at the situation. Sarah Christie, from Macmillan Northern Ireland, said: “Today’s statistics once again reveal what we all know – our health system is in tatters, despite the incredible efforts of our health care professionals. At what point do our elected representatives say ‘enough is enough’? Waiting for treatment for cancer is one of the most stressful, anxiety-inducing times for people and here we are again, yet another round of targets missed with no urgency to address the cause. Yes, we have an ambitious cancer strategy sitting on the shelves but without political conviction for change, we can soon add it to Northern Ireland’s long list of worthwhile but redundant publications.”