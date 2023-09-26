Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Action on Smoking and Health (ASH NI), a subcommittee of Cancer Focus NI, is advocating for a new comprehensive Tobacco Control Strategy to achive its goal by 2035.

The group advocates making smoking prevention programmes available to young people, more accessible ‘Stop Smoking Services’, as well as increasing the age of tobacco sales to 21 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It argues that tobacco is the primary contributor to preventable illnesses and untimely deaths and is inextricably linked with heart and lung disease and cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Paula Bradshaw MLA, Chair, Stormont All Party Group on Cancer; Dr Bernadette Cullen, Chair of ASH NI; Richard Spratt, Chief Executive, Cancer Focus NI, and Naomi Thompson, Health Improvement Manager, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

The charity says around 2,200 people die from a smoking-related illness in Northern Ireland each year, with an additional 18,000 hospital admissions caused by smoking annually.

Speaking at the launch of ASH NI’s vision on Tuesday, Cancer Focus NI Chief Executive Richard Spratt said: “We are proud to unveil this ambitious plan for a smokefree Northern Ireland today.

“Our mission at Cancer Focus through ASH is to see Northern Ireland transformed into a smoke free society where people can enjoy healthier, smokefree lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know the devastating impact of a disease like cancer on individuals and their loved ones, so we are committed to advocating for better policies that can help eliminate all smoking related conditions.

Cancer Focus NI has unveiled a plan to rid NI of smoking by 2035. Photo: PA Photo/thinkstockphotos.

“Setting 2035 as a target will no doubt be challenging, but it will help drive a focused and ambitious aim to see Northern Ireland not just become smokefree, but a healthier and happier place to live”.

With its partners, ASH NI campaigns to achieve effective and comprehensive tobacco control policies and programmes, with the primary aim of seeing Northern Ireland become a society where less than 5% of the adult population is actively smoking.

Alliance Health Spokesperson Paula Bradshaw strongly backed the new strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the launch, the South Belfast MLA, said: “I fully endorse this vision and strategy to reduce smoking prevalence to below 5% by 2035.

“We should not underestimate the benefits of attaining this goal. Smoking is associated with poor air quality, with numerous cancers, with greater risk of heart disease, and with poorer health outcomes."