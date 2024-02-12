Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice position over cutting beds ‘unchanged’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week the hospice said it was considering cutting bed places due to a bleak financial outlook.

It cited a loss of state funding and other challenges presented by the cost-of-living crisis.

The hospice, which is located in north Belfast, provides specialist palliative care for more than 350 babies, children and their families every year.

The hospice in Glengormley, Co Antrim, is a charity which provides specialist palliative care for more than 350 babies, children and their families every year.

On Friday, Health Minister Robin Swann announced the reinstatement of £85,000 of funding to the hospice.

He also acknowledged the move will not be enough to prevent the announced reduction in some services at the facility.

Mr Swann asked officials to look "urgently" at the planned bed cuts to determine the best way forward.

He also announced changes to how the core funding is structured going forward.

The minister said the £1.6 million currently includes £420,000 that is non-recurring money and which requires annual approval.

Mr Swann said that the £420,000 would be recurring from now on - a move he said would provide "greater certainty" for the hospice.

On Monday, the hospice said it was "grateful for and reassured by" its core funding becoming fully recurrent, which will provide "greater confidence for the future".

But it said that with "diminishing reserves, action must be taken", and the plan to cut beds remained unchanged.

It is considering reducing capacity from seven beds across the week, to running six beds from Monday to Friday and three beds at the weekend.

Acting director of the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice Grace Stewart said they would like to thank Mr Swann for his intervention over funding.

She told BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show: "That really gives us a better confidence for next year and a greater degree of stability."

Ms Stewart said the statutory funding the hospice receives accounts for a third of what it needs.

"The challenge is that we're very grateful for that third, the challenge remains, we need to find the other two thirds and in the cost-of-living crisis, makes that really challenging," she said.