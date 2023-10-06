Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Alan Stout, chairman of the BMA NI's GP committee, was speaking after Stormont's Department of Health published figures for investment in general practice.

The Department said the total investment in general practice in Northern Ireland in 2022-23 was £375m.

"Compared to 2021-22, this represents a decrease in the total investment in GP practices of 0.82 per cent in Northern Ireland," the Department said. "In real terms this equates to a decrease of 6.92 per cent."

A doctor examines a patient; The decision by the Stormont Department of Health to cut GP funding by almost 7% in real terms is "astonishing", the BMA has said.

The investment figures include funding to reimburse GPs for drugs they dispense.

But Dr Alan Stout said the figures were "astonishing".

He said: “At a time of absolute crisis in General Practice, these figures give unambiguous evidence of one of the reasons for this crisis.

“Right across Northern Ireland GP practices are facing spiralling costs, rocketing inflation, a huge increase in the need for appointments and ever-increasing complexity and yet we see a real time reduction in funding to General Practice. It is astonishing to see it clearly laid out that we are delivering so much while facing a real terms decrease in funding of 6.92%."

He also condemned the failure by the Department to apply a pay raise that has been applied to doctors in GB.

“It is also a total disgrace that the DDRB (Review Body on Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration) recommended pay uplift of 6% is not being paid here. Practice staff and GPs in Northern Ireland are no less deserving than those in England."

The BMA said that the 2022-23 pay award was made to doctors right across the UK – including Northern Ireland. However this years’s uplift – which was made in July – has not been paid in Northern Ireland, it said.

The Department confirmed it had granted the 4.5% pay uplift for 2022-34, and a 3% uplift for other expenses, which it said represents an investment of £10.9m.