A loving Northern Ireland father has told of the pain of seeing his 5-year-old daughter go from being ‘an energetic fun loving child to a very sick child in the space of a few days’.

Matthew Magowan from Donaghacloney has told of the dramatic change in his daughter Grace as she was diagnosed with ‘a rare aggressive complex lymphatic anomaly that will effect her for the rest of her life’.

In a GoFundMe where he is asking for help, Matthew says: ‘These 3 months have been very stressful and tiring, Grace has undergone numerous scans and heart surgery.

‘At first no one knew what Grace had, the doctors described her as a 'little puzzle' because she suddenly went from being such an energetic fun loving child to a very sick child in the space of a few days.

‘Grace has a rare aggressive complex lymphatic anomaly that will effect her for the rest of her life.

‘At this moment in time there is no cure for such lymphatic malfromations, but we are hopeful for her future and pray that one day there may be’.

Donate or share here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/graces-and-family

To date £4,360 has been raised of a £5000 target.

The fundraiser adds that ‘at the beginning we were told to prepare for the worst, as she was needing a lot of support from different medications and from the ventilator which was helping her breath’.

The devoted father added: ‘Grace has fought along with the doctors and nurses to save her life, which they are continuing to do.

‘We are forever grateful for the PICU team, and how much care and love they have shown Grace.

‘Grace has shown me how much determination and resilience a 4 year old can have, and we watch her everyday with awe and amazement at how she can wake up everyday and try to still make others smile and laugh’.

He added that this has been a ‘life changing experience’ for him and his wife Catherine and has ‘put added financial stress to our situation as we have been unable to work throughout this sickness’.

The father-of-two said they ‘have been greatly supported by family and friends’ adding that this ‘isn't a position that we have ever wanted to be in’.

Their local MP Carla Lockhart has appealed for ‘the public to rally around the family of Grace, a brave five-year-old girl from Donaghcloney who has been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive lymphatic condition, for which there is currently no cure’.

“It’s hard to put into words just how difficult and yet inspiring Grace’s story is,” the DUP MP added.

"I’ve had the privilege of getting to know her parents during these past few months as they’ve faced the unimaginable navigating a diagnosis, fighting for timely treatment, and staying constantly by Grace’s side while caring for their other young child.

“Their love, resilience, and faith through this storm is inspirational. This has been a life-altering experience for them, and like any family in crisis, the emotional toll has also come with a heavy financial burden.

“A GoFundMe has been set up to help ease the pressure from the costs of being out of work to preparing their home for the long-term care Grace will need. I know the people of Donaghcloney, and beyond, will want to help”.

"Every donation, prayer, and act of kindness makes a difference,” she added.

According to the NHS Lymphoedema is a long-term (chronic) condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues. It can affect any part of the body, but usually develops in the arms or legs.

It develops when the lymphatic system does not work properly.

The lymphatic system is a network of channels and glands throughout the body that helps fight infection and remove excess fluid.

It's important that lymphoedema is identified and treated as soon as possible. If it is not treated, it can get worse.

The main symptom of lymphoedema is swelling in all or part of a limb or another part of the body. It can be difficult to fit into clothes, and jewellery and watches can feel tight.

At first, the swelling may be soft and easy to push in, leaving a dent, and may come and go. It may get worse during the day and go down overnight. Without treatment, it will usually become more severe and persistent.

Other symptoms in an affected body part can include:

an aching, heavy feeling

difficulty with movement

repeated skin infections

developing hard, tight or thickened skin

folds developing in the skin

wart-like growths developing on the skin

fluid leaking through the skin

Signs of lymphoedema in the head and neck may include swelling or heaviness in the face, mouth or throat, and problems with swallowing and speech.

