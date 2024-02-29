There has been a 9.8% increase in hospital waiting lists since December 2022 - starkly demonstrating the need for increased funding, Health Minister Robin Swann has said.Photo: David Young/PA Wire

New figures show that on 31 December 2023, across four Trusts, 341,910 patients were waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment.

This is a 1% increase on 30 September 2023 and 9.8% increase from 31 December 2022.

Minister Swann said: “These figures clearly show the scale of our waiting list crisis and starkly demonstrate the need for multi-year funding to tackle our waiting list situation."

However, he said that overall there has been a 6.4% reduction in patients waiting for inpatient and day case admission, compared to 30 September 2023 and over the past year there has also been a 20.8% decrease in patients waiting for an Inpatient or Day Case Admission for General Surgery.

However, what is needed to resolve the situation, he said, is at least £75-80m per year to treat those with cancer or time critical conditions. Above this, up to £135m per year would be needed to address "unacceptably long" waiting lists, he added.

SDLP Opposition Health Spokesperson Colin McGrath MLA said the length of time people have to wait for testing and treatment when they’re unwell is “the biggest crisis facing our society”.

He added: “Bringing this under control must be the number one priority for every Executive Minister. This needs to be a wake up call. This is why the SDLP Opposition has been calling for a detailed programme for government alongside a costed public service rescue plan."