Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

She said the Annagh and Waterside Medical Practices account for around 24% of all registered patients in the Portadown area but are due to hand back their contracts by the end of the summer.

According to the BBC, 18 Northern Ireland practices have handed back their contracts to the Department of Health, and another 100 are receiving "rescue support".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Typically this comes about due to issues such as retirement, staffing and recruitment problems or financial pressures.

Upper Bann MP Carla Lockhart has expressed concern after it was revealed that two GP practises in Portadown are to hand back their contracts to the Department of Health.

Some younger GPs say they do not wish to take on responsibilities of business management and prefer to focus only on practising medicine.

When a contract is handed back the Department of Health will then attempt to find a new group of GPs to take over the running of the surgery.

“Many patients have been in contact worried about their GP health care provision," said Mr Lockhart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have reached out to the Health and Social Care Board to ask for an urgent briefing on the evolving situation. These practices account for around 1/4 of all patients registered in the Portadown area.

"There is something seriously wrong with the system. The Health Minister needs to get a grip on this situation fast. To that end I have written to him asking him to convene a round table with the outgoing staff who I can only praise for their commitment during this challenging time, the Department and other stakeholders. I would be hopeful a resolve can be found but we need to find that resolve quickly.