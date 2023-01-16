Northern Ireland health service strikes: Decision by Royal College of Nursing due in 'coming weeks'

Nurses in England are set to strike this week, with further dates now set for England and Wales in February following an announcement from the union on Monday night that it is “escalating” its dispute over pay and staffing levels.

An RCN spokesperson, in a statement, said: “We’re escalating nursing strikes on 6 and 7 February after governments refused to seriously negotiate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If progress isn’t made by the end of January, members in England and Wales will go on strike on 6 and 7 February following the refusal of the UK and Welsh governments to seriously negotiate on the current year’s NHS pay deal.”

Pat Cullen

The spokesperson added: “Decisions on further strike action in Northern Ireland will be taken in the coming weeks if there is no movement from the UK government to commence negotiations on pay. In Scotland, strike action remains paused while negotiations continue.”

The RCN general secretary, Pat Cullen, added: “It is with a heavy heart that nursing staff are striking this week and again in three weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are doing this in a desperate bid to get ministers to rescue the NHS. The only credible solution is to address the tens of thousands of unfilled jobs – patient care is suffering like never before.