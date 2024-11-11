Northern Ireland medical professional, Dr Frances O’Hagan, issues warning over the 'enormous risks' of privately-bought weight loss injections
The warning came after it was confirmed that a weight loss drug, recently approved for use on the NHS, contributed to the death of a 58-year-old nurse from North Lanarkshire.
Susan McGowan took two low-dose injections of tirzepatide, under the Mounjaro brand, over the space of a fortnight before she died on September 4.
Her death certificate lists multiple organ failure, septic shock and pancreatitis as the immediate cause of death – but “the use of prescribed tirzepatide” is recorded as a contributing factor.
The woman worked as a nurse at University Hospital Monklands, in Airdrie, for more than 30 years and bought a Mounjaro prescription via an online pharmacy after researching the drug and seeking medical advice.
Dr Frances O’Hagan, chair BMA Northern Ireland general practitioners committee (NIGPC) said: “Obesity is a significant issue in health. People who are overweight can experience serious health issues because of their weight. I know that many of my own patients struggle with their weight, and losing weight and keeping it off can be a significant challenge.
“Weight loss injections might seem like a quick fix solution, and there certainly is a role for them in helping people lose weight, however it needs to be part of a long term plan to change.
“In Northern Ireland these injections are currently only available on the NHS for patients with diabetes who have had them recommended by a consultant. They are not available here for weight loss on NHS here, forcing patients to buy privately.
“When you buy any medication without a prescription, there is no guarantee what is in that injection and if it is the correct dose so the risks are enormous. Also there is the risk that once you stop the injections the weight will quickly rebound especially if sustainable changes have not been made to your lifestyle.
“For anyone who is thinking of getting them I would encourage them and to look at ways of creating long term lifestyle changes around diet and exercise. Your GP can advise you if any medical condition you have would impact on diet and exercise and what a healthy weight would be.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.