Northern Ireland mental health strategy at risk without sustained investment, an Audit Office report has said

Comptroller and Auditor General Dorinnia Carville's report said mental health problems in the province are approximately 25% higher than in England.

She also said one in five adults in Northern Ireland show signs of mental health problems, with an estimated one in eight young people experiencing anxiety and depression.

Ms Carville said the financial impact to Northern Ireland of mental health treatment and lost productivity is “conservatively estimated at £3.4 billion annually”.

The report provides an overview, considering issues around mental health strategy, funding, activity and data.

It said the higher prevalence of mental health problems in Northern Ireland has been linked with both greater levels of deprivation and with the impact of the Troubles.

The report said that in 2022-23, a total of £345 million has been allocated for mental health services, representing 5.7% of the overall health and social care budget.

But it added that despite higher prevalence levels, funding for mental health in Northern Ireland is lower than elsewhere in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The report estimated that bringing funding levels into line with elsewhere in the United Kingdom would require additional funding, which could be as much as £190 million annually.

The report welcomed the publication of the overarching Mental Health Strategy 2021-31, launched by the Department of Health in June 2021.

The total cost of the reforms of mental health services are estimated at £1.2 billion over the 10 years to 2031.

However, the report noted that funding for these reforms is not available from within existing departmental resources and will require additional funds to be secured through an executive.

Northern Ireland is currently without a functioning assembly and executive.

Ms Carville stated: “The costs of mental ill-health are significant in Northern Ireland.

“As well as the human cost, the financial impact to society as a result of care, treatment and lost productivity is conservatively estimated at £3.4 billion annually in Northern Ireland.

“There are, therefore, significant benefits to be derived from improving mental health here.

“The Strategy for Mental Health 2021-31 provides a direction of travel for achieving the reform and improvement of services that is needed.

“However, adequate and sustained funding will be necessary to realise the strategy's vision.”

The report also considered the impact of Covid-19 on services.

It said while services were maintained throughout the pandemic, a combination of changes in people's health-seeking behaviour, and reductions in the availability of some services, saw the number of referrals reduce.

In 2021-22, referrals were approximately one fifth below pre-pandemic levels.

Despite reduced levels of referrals, mental health waiting lists have continued to grow.

