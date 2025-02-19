Northern Ireland missing: Urgent concern for wellbeing of Paula McDonnell who was last seen near the City Hospital wearing clothes in picture
Police are very concerned for the well being of Paula McDonnell.
Police North Belfast in a post on social media say that Paula was last seen at 8.15pm near the City Hospital.
In their appeal the PSNI say that Paula is approximately 5ft 5ins tall and of slim build.
She is also 43-years-old and was last seen wearing the clothes in the picture.
If anyone has any information on her whereabouts please contact police on 101 quoting serial number 1254 18/02/2025.
