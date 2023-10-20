Northern Ireland peer Baroness Hoey has urged the Prime Minister to appoint a commissioner to take urgent decisions needed for the local health service.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This week health trust chiefs from across Northern Ireland called for political intervention to provide additional funding for pay claims from health workers.

The chief executives of the region’s six health trusts wrote to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris telling him that pay awards cannot depend on work being done to restore the Assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s health service is facing significant budget pressures and the Department of Health has said there is no funding to provide a pay rise for workers in line with those already awarded in England.

Northern Ireland peer Kate Hoey has urged the Prime Minister to appoint a commissioner to take urgent decisions needed for the local health service. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

As a result, a range of health related unions have engaged in strike action across Northern Ireland – or are planning to.

In August it was revealed that 416,022 people in Northern Ireland are waiting for a first consultant-led outpatient appointment, an increase of 14,821 on the previous quarter.

Almost half (203,682) of the patients were waiting for more than 52 weeks, the BBC reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Against this backdrop, former Labour cabinet Minister Kate Hoey asked the Prime Minister to appoint a special commissioner, as she argued happens in some situations in England.

"As you know there is no government in Northern Ireland and it is highly unlikely that Stormont will be back in the immediate future," she wrote to Rishi Sunak this week.

"Of the issues that people in Northern Ireland care about, the most important is the state of the National Health Service. Long waiting lists, far worse than in England are causing greatpublic concern.

"Most of the reasons for the problems are the fact that for many years even when the Assembly has been sitting, political parties have not been prepared to take difficult decisions.Even when there have been independent inquiries with sensible reform proposals - like Bengoa in 2016 - nothing happened."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016 Professor Rafael Bengoa chaired an expert panel which formulated the latest of a series of ambitious plans to reform the NHS in Northern Ireland. However the plans have not been implemented.

"As the Prime Minister of the whole United Kingdom you have the responsibility to step in and take the decisions the Executive won't," Baroness Hoey added.

"Sooner or later, there is going to have to be more direct governance as we had so often after Stormont was first prorogued [suspended] in 1972.

"I would therefore ask that you seriously consider sending in a Commissioner with the power to sort out some of the immediate problems of the Health Service, but also to take those long-term decisions that nobody else can or will."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commissioners are appointed in local government in England when councillors have conspicuously failed in their duties, she argued.

"I am sure that a Commision with significant powers would be welcomed by a large majority of people in Northern Ireland. Most are not clamouring for the Executive to be restored as they know if it was back,It would once again duck controversial decisions."