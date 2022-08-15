Northern Ireland nurse uses can of spray paint to make life easier for patient

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie was on night shift in the Frailty Unit in Lagan Valley Hospital, when she noticed one of her patients was attempting to walk from his bed without the use of his rollator – a wheeled walking aid used to decrease the risk of falling for patients.

When she helped him and asked why he wasn’t using this particular piece of equipment, he explained that he was unable to see it in the dark.

Natalie and her colleagues discussed the conundrum and came up with a solution involving a trip to the local hardware store.

The rollator coated in luminous paint

The staff nurse returned with a can of luminous paint and asked her patient for his permission to spray the rollator frame.

She said: “After I sprayed the rollator I couldn’t get over how well it glowed, it occurred to me how helpful this could be, not only to my patient but for others as well.

“The great thing about this idea is it is helpful for the patient both in the hospital and also when discharged home.”

Frailty Ward sister Pauline Allen said: “As Natalie’s manager I am extremely proud of her passion to improve services for older people and enhance their hospital experiences.

Staff nurse at Lagan Valley Hospital Natalie Murray