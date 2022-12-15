Members of the Royal College of Nursing are on strike across the UK today, 15 December.

The Northern Trust reported 489 cancelled appointments, the Southern Trust 553 and the Western Trust 606, an average of 549 cancelled appointments over three trusts.

The Belfast and South Eastern Trusts did not publish any figures for cancelled appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However if the 549 average also applied to Belfast and South East Districts, a crude estimate would suggest a total of 2,747 appointments cancelled across Northern Ireland on Thursday.

However, it is likely that the number of cancelled appointments in Belfast would be much higher than the NI average. Emergency Departments across NI remain open.

The cancelled appointments are;-

NORTHERN TRUST:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Outpatients: 155 appointments postponed across many specialties.

- Endoscopy: 18 patients

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Day case procedures: four patients (cardiology and gynaecology)

- Autistic Spectrum Disorder Service: four patients

Advertisement Hide Ad

- School flu vaccination: 195 pupils

- Continence clinic: five patients

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Health visiting: approx. 100 patients

- Family nurse partnership: six patients

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Mental health services

- GP Treatment Rooms: eight closed and 2 running a reduced service

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Home Oxygen Review Service: two patients

SOUTHERN TRUST:

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Outpatients – 183 outpatients appointments have been cancelled.

- 20 Day cases and four inpatients cancelled

Advertisement Hide Ad

- 317 appointments are also not going ahead in Older People and Primary Care division.

- Primary Mental Health Care: 30 reviews and 3 urgent reviews rescheduled

Advertisement Hide Ad

WESTERN TRUST:- 587 outpatients new, review and urgent outpatient appointments have been postponed

- Eight planned inpatient and day case procedures have been cancelled

Advertisement Hide Ad