Denise Killough, professional Head of Podiatry Service, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust

​Podiatry leaders from the five Health and Social Care Trusts in Northern Ireland have released an educational video to mark world wellness day, which is marked globally on June 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​There are 525 podiatrists in Northern Ireland, with 256 working within Health and Social Care Trusts. The remainder work in the independent sector, relieving the pressure on NHS services.

The video explains how, with the right podiatry care, Northern Ireland’s population can stay independent and mobile.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Podiatrists provide a comprehensive health service for conditions affecting the foot and lower limb, to maintain and maximise mobility for all ages of the population. Podiatry can be a lifeline for everyone. Whether its arthritis, diabetes, a sports injury or age-related mobility issues, podiatrists provide specialised care.

Some of the services podiatrists provide, are:

Surgery under local anaesthetic

Gait and biomechanical assessments utilising diagnostic ultrasound

The prescription of antibiotics and orthoses

Podiatry-led multidisciplinary and enhanced foot protection teams — particularly in areas of high socio-economic deprivation

Denise Killough, professional Head of Podiatry Service, Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This video explains how podiatrists from across health and social care trusts and in the independent sector are helping all ages stay active, connected and on their feet. A specialist area where podiatrists provide critical services is in the management of diabetes. Diabetes rates in Northern Ireland have now reached 6% (115,000 people). 73,500 people have pre-diabetes; therefore, it is important that people realise how critical it is to take care of their feet."

Lawrence Ambrose, RCPod Head of Policy and Public Affairs added: “Podiatry services are part of the solution to Northern Ireland’s health care needs. First contact podiatry services in primary care are critical in ensuring that people receive the right treatment, by the right person, at the right time, therefore enabling a more preventative health care system. Investment in the podiatry workforce is essential. We hope the video will provide some advice and guidance to the public about how podiatrists can help people at all life stages."