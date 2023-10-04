Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since last week the 'Safe Access Zones' zones of 100-250m are now in place around abortion clinics at Daisy Hill, Causeway Coast, Altnagelvin, Lagan Valley and Ulster Hospitals as well as clinics at College Street and Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre in Belfast.

The zones are intended to protect women accessing abortion clinics from being impeded or harassed. Breaching the law is a criminal offence attracting a £500 fine.

Pro-life supporters were involved in a brief stand-off with police on Saturday during a protest at Craigavon Area Hospital’s buffer zone.

The PSNI arrested a man and a woman in relation to abortion clinic Safe Access Zones at Causeway Hospital on Tuesday. A friend of the woman says she is a devout Catholic and can be seen kneeling in prayer with her rosary beads while an officer speaks to her.

On Tuesday the PSNI arrested a woman and a man with a wheelchair at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

The issue was highlighted when a pro-choice activist posted a photo of the pair talking to a police officer on social media.

She wrote: "I am begging everyone I know please get on the phone to 101 and report that there are protestors at the hospital today."

She added that there was "One male and one female with anti-choice signage…. They are testing the waters today. Please share share share!!!"

A friend of the pair, who often protests with them at the location, said he had spoken to 'Mary' [not her real name] after her arrest. He said pro-life protestors had been gathering at the location since abortion restrictions were relaxed in Northern Ireland in 2020.

"We are not part of an organisation, we are just individuals who gather there on Wednesdays because we understand that is the day that abortifacient pills are handed out to pregnant women there," he said.

"Mary is a Roman Roman Catholic and you can see in the photo she is kneeling as she often does in prayer - holding her rosary beads in one hand and a sign in the other. We stand there to reach out to mothers who are on the brink, praying that cars will do a u-turn – and we have seen that happen."

Police said they attended a protest outside Causeway Hospital on Tuesday morning 3 October. Officers engaged with a man and woman within the safe access zone over an extended period, explaining the legislation and encouraging them to move away. The pair refused to leave the area and were arrested under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (NI) 2023 legislation. A short time later they were bailed pending further enquiries.

Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Inspector Vince Redmond said: “We have been in communication with the Department of Health and Health Trusts in preparation for the introduction of safe access zones across Northern Ireland this month.

“The legislation seeks to balance the right to peaceful protest with the rights of those wishing to access these services safely.

“As a Police Service we will seek to work with the Department of Health, local Health Trusts and all relevant parties to respond as appropriate to any breaches of the legislation that are reported to us.