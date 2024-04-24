Northern Ireland has signed up to "fast track" to zero HIV diagnoses by 2030.

Northern Ireland signs up to ‘fast track’ to zero HIV diagnoses by 2030
There were 1,348 people - 1,049 men and 299 women - living with HIV in Northern Ireland in 2022, according to Public Health Agency figures.
On Tuesday, it was officially declared a Fast Track Region following the signing of a United Nations Aids (UNAids) declaration aimed at reaching zero new HIV diagnoses by 2030.
In doing so, Northern Ireland joined a global partnership involving cities and municipalities around the world.
Jacquie Richardson, chief executive of Positive Life, a charity which supports those affected by HIV, described the move as the "most exciting step forward for HIV in Northern Ireland for decades".
"While there have been improvements in diagnosis and care, we cannot be complacent," she said.
"There remains a real need for ongoing public awareness and education around the very serious health risks and impacts of HIV; secondly, a lot of work still needs to be done to break down the public stigma around HIV, which is based on many myths, prejudices and outdated misconceptions.
"These deeply affect the way individuals with HIV - and their families and friends - live their lives.
" Finally, we need to keep up the drive for regular HIV testing, because the statistics show that one in three people diagnosed in Northern Ireland were diagnosed at a late stage, meaning that they had the virus for some years prior to diagnosis.
"By joining in this global movement and with a stronger focus at a grassroots, community public health level, we firmly believe that Northern Ireland could achieve the Fast Track Cities goal of zero new HIV diagnoses in Northern Ireland by 2030."
The declaration was signed by was signed by Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy and the Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Jason Barr.
Mr Murphy said: "The more we talk about HIV, the more we reduce the stigma around it.
"Signing this pledge encourages conversation about the continued risk and impacts of HIV and the need for ongoing awareness. It also encourages those living with a HIV diagnosis to take advantage of the support that it is out there."