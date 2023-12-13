Latest government figures show there was a drop of 14.3% in sucide rates in Northern Ireland from 2021 to 2022.

Figures published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) show that there were 203 suicide deaths registered in 2022.

NISRA said this represents a decrease 14.3% or 34 deaths from the 237 suicide deaths registered in 2021.

However it cautioned that annual fluctuations in registration-based figures cause delays in when figures are added to the annual tally. It also said the three-year rolling average of suicide deaths has remained relatively stable since 2017.

Males were substantially more at risk. In 2022 there were 156 (76.8 per cent) suicide deaths of males and 47 (23.2 per cent) were females. The suicide death rate for males decreased from 21.6 per 100,000 males in 2021 to 19.2 in 2022, while for females, the equivalent rate decreased from 7.2 per 100,000 females in 2021 to 5.7 in 2022.

The suicide rate per 100,000 population was higher for people who were divorced (20.8) or single (17.7), compared to those who were widowed (11.4) or married (9.5).

The Belfast Trust had the highest number (51) of suicides in 2022. The South-Eastern Trust had the lowest number of suicides in 2022 at 34.

The percentage of suicides in 2022 from Northern Ireland’s most deprived areas (31.0 per cent) was over three times that of the least deprived areas (9.4 per cent).

Northern Ireland had 12.3 suicides per 100,000 people in 2022 which was lower than the 13.9 for Scotland but higher than the 2021 rate for England and Wales of 10.7.

During the Covid pandemic many mental health bodies expressed concern about the impact of lockdowns on mental health.

The decrease in suicide rates appears to correlate with an easing of Covid restrictions but it is not known whether lessening restrictions helped reduce suicide rates or not.

The first UK Covid lockdown was in March 2020 with most restrictions lifted in July 2021. All UK restrictions were finally lifted in February 2022.

Former Belfast City Councillor and retired GP Dr John Kyle said: “The first thing to say is that any reduction in suicide is good news and to be warmly welcomed. Interpretation should to be cautious until further data is available but it appears to provide more evidence of the huge impact Covid and lockdowns had on mental health.

"Suicide is often associated with depression, hopelessness and addiction and we know that these conditions increased during the pandemic and especially during the lockdowns when people were isolated, lonely and often grieving alone. Conversely the reduction in suicide after lifting lockdowns may also underline the benefits of contact with friends and family when facing danger or coping with distress.”