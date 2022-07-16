Northern Ireland teenager who struggled with brain tumour backs campaign

Amber Hanna during a stay in hospital for treatment for a brain tumour

Amber Hanna, an 18-year-old from Belfast, had been having severe headaches and fatigue for around six years which she tried to contend with alongside secondary school but the pain was often unbearable.

Her mother, Daniella, took her to see her local GP but the symptoms were initially put down to stress.

“I didn’t know anything about brain tumours at all so I had no idea about what could be making her so unwell,” Daniella said. “As time went on, we were increasingly concerned about what it could be. Looking back now, I wish that I had pushed for scans — but I trusted the medical expertise and advice we were given.”

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One night, Amber was very sleepy, slurring her speech and vomiting so Daniella called an ambulance. She was taken to hospital where an MRI scan found the Choroid plexus papilloma brain tumour. She had a series of operations to drain the fluid in her brain and remove as much of the tumour as possible and her condition is now monitored with regular scans, which have since been stable.

She has also been diagnosed with Epilepsy and takes anti-seizure medication to control it but Amber says this really impacts on her mental health too.