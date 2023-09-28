Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The information about the IT system used in NI schools was brought to light by TUV leader Jim Allister via the BBC Stephen Nolan Show.

The Education Authority (EA) did not challenge the claims but says changes to the IT system were UK-wide and that keeping information from parents is permissible, if the child wishes, based on English legal precedents.

The EA says it developed guidance on supporting transgender young people after consulting with schools, young people, parents and faith-based organisations.

The News Letter asked the Department of Education for comment on the news. However it declined to offer any response and instead directed the News Letter to the Education Authority statement.

The News Letter also asked for reaction from the Alliance Party and Sinn Fein, which held the Chair and Deputy Chair positions on the last Stormont Education Committee. Both parties declined to comment.

When asked, an NSPCC spokeswoman responded: "The Department of Education are the appropriate body to comment on this matter."

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission responded: "This is a complex issue which engages a number of human rights protections, it is not possible to provide specific advice or comment without a full examination of individual cases and the related law".