This year's NIMHAF runs May 11-21, with a packed programme which will aim to address mental health issues both compassionately and intelligently through artistic practice and performance.

The theme of this year’s festival (which coincides with Mental Health Awareness Week) is based around the concept of ‘myths’.

Organisers are hoping to use myth and legend to spark challenging conversations about mental health issues, thereby fighting stigma.

Performance poet Alice McCullough will bring her critically acclaimed one-woman show ‘Earth to Alice’, about the artist’s struggle with bipolar disorder, to the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on May 12 as part of the Northern Ireland Mental Health Arts Festival

Highlights include the Armagh Rhymers’ bringing their performance piece ‘Masks, Myths and Magic’ to the Crescent Arts Centre on May 20 and performance poet Alice McCullough taking her critically acclaimed one-woman show ‘Earth to Alice’, about the artist’s struggle with bipolar disorder to the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy on May 12.

Member of rock band New Pagans and self-taught artist Claire Miskimmin will exhibit her specially commisioned collage work ‘Revival’ at Larne Museum and Arts Centre for the duration of the festival, while Ghosts, a one-woman choreographed piece written and performed by Gemma Walker-Farren will be staged at the Echo Echo Dance Theatre in Londonderry on May 12-13.

You can try an introduction to poetry therapy with Shelley Tracey at the Crescent on May 13 while photographic exhibition Tales and Fables will explore the transitions between reality and imagination at Belfast Exposed, May 11-21.

Or try some ‘mindful colouring in’ at Belfast Central Library on May 11 and 18, 10.30am – 12pm.

‘Say Something’, made during lockdown, by Sobriety Films, as part of a young people’s online workshop, can be watched on the NIMHAF YouTube channel here.

The film features 17-year-old Niamh and her struggles with addiction, depression and anxiety. She encourages young people to reach out and ask for help – reminding them that there is hope.

Festival director Dawn Richardson said: "Quite often, growing up in the North sees many of our rich shared heritage of folk tales, myths and legends become politicised, and the language they are spoken in becomes a tool to polarise and the sharing of these stories becomes an act of subversion.

“The myths that surround those living with mental health challenges struck me as having similar provocations, leading me to decide upon this as the festival’s theme.”