Northern Ireland’s one-time foremost cancer doctor, Sidney Lowry, dies at 91

The oncologist Professor Sidney Lowry, seen at the launch of his last book The End of Medicine and the Last Doctor. in the Great Hall at Queen's University, in June 2011. Dr Lowry was aged 80 when the book was published

Sidney Lowry, who was the inaugural chair of oncology in 1974 at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB), was 91 when his life came to an end at the Ulster Hospital on Saturday night.

Professor Lowry had read physics at QUB in the 1940s, and came to see the potential uses of that subject in healthcare, beginning a medical degree at the University of Virginia in the late 1950s, finishing it back at QUB in 1963.

Dr Lowry’s background in physics opened the door to him becoming an expert in radiotherapy treatment for cancer, which was emerging in the 1960s. He sailed out to America with his young family on the QE2 later that decade, becoming a leading oncologist in the state of Maine, before his return to academia in Belfast.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-time resident of Bangor was aged 80 when his most recent book, The End of Medicine and the Last Doctor, was published in 2011, which predicted a decreasing need for physicians due to the rise of machines and automation.