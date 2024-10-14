The event, now in its ninth year, saw participants complete a non-competitive 5km fun run through Belfast’s iconic Titanic Quarter. Open to all ages and abilities with men, women, children and even pets taking part.
Organised as part of the charity’s wider breast cancer awareness month campaign, proceeds from the sponsored run will go towards funding local breast cancer support services such as counselling, support groups, and specialist bra and swimwear fitting.
1.
The Slipways were awash with colour on Sunday 13 October as over 1000 runners covered themselves head-to-toe in powder for Cancer Focus NI’s famous annual Pink Run, proudly sponsored by Dale Farm Sukie. Photo: pacemaker
